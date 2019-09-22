Earlier this week, I was at the Costco in Lehi, minding my own business. I went there to grab a couple of small items like baby wipes, formula, eggs and chocolate-coconut seed clusters.
Those things are so good.
As I was walking towards the back of the store, I couldn’t help but notice this giant monstrosity of artificial pine trees, wreaths and other Christmas decorations.
Yes, Costco is already selling Christmas decorations in September.
No one has even purchased a pumpkin yet, much less talked about how they’re going to handle dinner conversations when that semiracist uncle decides to pipe up during the Thanksgiving feast.
You know how every family has one of those.
But it wasn’t just trees and wreaths.
They had pallets of egg nog in the dairy section and an entire refrigerator unit dedicated to pumpkin pies in the bakery area. And although I love egg nog, it’s far too early to be buying it by the gallon. And let’s be honest, I’m not sure where those pumpkins are coming from, but they’re taking jobs away from honest, hardworking, American pumpkins.
I’m of the firm belief that radio stations should not play any Christmas music until the day after Thanksgiving. After that, as far as I’m concerned, they can go hog wild. Have your Black Friday deals and your tinsel and your not-jolly mall Santa representatives until the real one comes to visit the boys and girls on Christmas night.
But that’s the line. Let the other holidays have their moments.
Halloween is already on its last leg, and I’d argue, that it’s a much better holiday for kids. You get to run around your neighborhood, dressed up like a monster and eat candy until you vomit. It’s a kid-friendly Mardi Gras.
Thanksgiving is also great, even if its history is a bit problematic, if it can get you into a more thankful state of mind.
These holidays are no less American than Christmas. And I think they deserve their respective months.
It amazes me how, in an era where so many people want to “Make America Great Again,” that we’ve decided we’re OK to reducing our country to two seasons — Christmas and traffic.
The American tradition allows for a wide variety of holiday celebrations and has room for personal, cultural, and familial celebrations as well.
Let’s not abandon those traditions for an extra slice of pumpkin pie that isn’t even that good unless it’s slathered in whipped cream.
Let October be dedicated to spooky stories and November dedicated to harvest imagery. And leave September alone. September is a month for making jokes about Green Day and remembering 9/11, just not necessarily in that order.
I’m all for letting people like what they like and for people buying what they want to buy. Let your freak flag fly. But this Christmas business is taking things a bit too far.
I don’t think the Son of God, who died for our sins, wants a four-month sales extravaganza leading up to his not-accurate birthday party. And even if he did, I doubt he would want us to celebrate by buying fake trees and early Christmas deals.
He’d probably want us to serve the sick and the inflicted and needy instead. But instead, we’ve got egg nog and wreathes.
Instead of service, my eyes were assaulted by fake pine needles and flashing lights. At least they weren’t playing “Santa Baby” throughout the store.
If you want to celebrate the life of Christ, I get it. That’s great. Do it by helping your friends, family, and neighbors. Do it by volunteering somewhere. Do it by donating to a charity. Do it by mourning with those who mourn.
But if you’re just buying Christmas stuff because it’s the end of summer and Santa said it’s time to get your consumerism on, then you need to sit down, drink a pumpkin-spiced something, and wait your turn.
This pre-pre-Christmas sale is an assault on every good childhood memory of mine and I cannot let it stand.
I also can’t protest because those chocolate-coconut seed cluster things at Costco are fantastic and are totally worth the visual assault. I’m just hoping that nobody will further encourage this behavior from stores by buying Christmas supplies in September.
They’ll get the message eventually if we just ignore their bad behavior. And if that doesn’t work, we could always start mailing stores like Costco individual pieces of coal.