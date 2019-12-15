There’s a little over a week until Christmas.
And although gift-giving is not the reason for the season, it’s still part of the festivities.
We all probably know someone who waits until the last minute to buy gifts. You might be one of those people yourself, dear reader.
There’s plenty of reasons why people wait until the last minute to buy gifts. Some people are lazy and just don’t want to do it. Some people are busy and simply can’t make the time. Others don’t have the finances and have to stretch their holiday purchases over a longer period of time. Others still have a hard time figuring out what to get.
If you’re part of this last group, this column is for you.
I’ve personally known plenty of people who are difficult to shop for.
They never seem to want or need anything, and when they do, they just go out and get it.
What do you get someone who seems to need nothing?
My suggestion is to get them an experience.
I think oftentimes we think too narrowly when it comes to gifts.
Too many times we try to think of physical things to give people, but at the end of the day we’re just buying them more crap that they’ll never use. Basically, we’re buying them more surface area for dust.
Experiences, on the other hand, is dust free,
Experiences include everything from concert tickets to classes to services to memberships.
How great does a cooking class sound?
I don’t know about you, but I’d love to take a class where I learned how to make butter chicken at the end of it.
Or if someone got me a pass so I could take my kids to the zoo a couple of times every year. Or if I could see one of my favorite high school bands play live.
Actually, I did that last one and it was kind of sad seeing a bunch of 40-year-old musicians acting like they’re still in their 20s.
The point is, there are so many opportunities to gift people experiences and those experiences will stay with them forever without cluttering up the house.
Even as simple as a gift card to their favorite local restaurant, although technically a thing, can provide a couple with the experience of a nice night out.
And in Utah, there are so many fantastic outdoor experiences you could have if only someone turned you onto the idea. From ski passes to state and national parks to paragliding near Point of the Mountain, we live in one of the best states for outdoor experiences.
It’s something that I know I don’t take advantage of enough, and I can safely assume most of us do not either.
The best part of giving someone the gift of experiences for the holidays is it takes the focus off of the stuff we own and puts the focus on the lives we live and the people we live it with.
It’s so much easier not to be buried in my phone when I’m with my kids at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium than when I’m on the couch with some new stuff on the kitchen table.
It’s easier to enjoy the company of my family when we’re actively doing something together than in different corners of our home doing our own thing.
Even something like a massage will be better enjoyed by your loved ones than whatever tchotchke you saw on Black Friday.
Modern innovations like the internet, movie streaming and grocery pickup are all great from a convenience perspective, but they cut us off from one another, and this isolation is not good for the long run.
Experiences help get us out of our shells, try something new, and learn something about ourselves and others, and ultimately, that’s going to be more meaningful than most of the things the big box stores are offering.
If you still feel like it’s not a gift unless the receiver can hold it, consider getting them something consumable. A nice wine or a chocolate subscription or a craft hot sauce is more than a thing, it’s a thing that gives people a memorable experience when it’s used. And it’ll eventually run out so there’s no clutter so long as they use it.
I think there are so many great local businesses worth patroning and so many adventures to be had in this state that it’s a bit of a waste if we continue chasing stuff and not experiences.
I’d love to see experiences become commonplace gifts during the holiday.
If nothing else, it’ll force us to enjoy the time we have with the people we love.