This week marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
It’s weird to think about how kids born on that day are now old enough to enlist in the army. It’s also weird to think that my kids will look at 9/11 the same way I look at Pearl Harbor, meaning they’ll have no real personal connection to it outside of what they read in books and articles.
I’ve gotten to the point where my kids will learn about parts of my childhood in their final weeks of history class, just before summer vacation starts.
Thoughts about age aside, Sept. 11, 2001, was a day that affected us all in one way or another. Some people lost relatives in the attacks. These men and women either died due to the attack, or they died rescuing people from it.
For others, their lives were changed by the wars we started to bring the fight to terrorists in the Middle East. Soldiers and civilians alike experienced great losses due to years and years of military conflicts.
America’s Muslims experienced a large uptick in hate crimes and an increasing sense that they couldn’t count on their government to protect them from those who wanted to do them harm. Even Sikh men and women experienced hate crimes because some people aren’t smart enough to tell the difference.
For the rest of us, 9/11 is marked by intense political debates, giant tax-funded military budgets and the ever-more-annoying hoops we have to jump through to get on a plane.
Sept. 11 has inconvenienced, permanently altered, or utterly destroyed the lives of millions and millions of people across the world.
And every year, we memorialize that day with a photo of the Twin Towers or an audio clip that some news agency got from the relative of a victim’s voicemail. Of course, we always have to include the saying, “Never forget.” And I wonder, what do we mean by that?
What does it mean to never forget 9/11? Does it just mean that we fight terrorists? Does it just mean that we mourn those who died? Does it just mean that we get patted down at airports? Or is 9/11 just slowly morphing into the Facebook version of Memorial Day where we all share an image and go on with our day?
Sept. 11 could be so much more than any of that. It could be so much more if we just did more to live like it was Sept. 12.
9/11 might have been marked by tragedy, but for most people, 9/12 was a day of human kindness and charity. Blood banks nationwide saw an immense increase in donors, flags flew, candles were lit and people sat with each other and took care of one another.
In our current stage of American history, our rhetoric is one that centers on us trying to get ours before other people get theirs. We have to make a point to extend a hand to those who need help and helping others is rarely convenient. Sometimes that’ll come in the form of private help, sometimes that’ll come in the form of a charity donation, and sometimes that’ll come in the form of a tax.
Our job as Americans is to help lead people out of the burning building and into buildings where they can receive the help they need.
But it’s not enough to imitate 9/12. We need to extend that care even further.
When Jon Stewart went to Congress to get the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund funded yet again, he mentioned how some people felt this was a New York issue, that the victims were New York residents so New York should fund their care, not America. Stewart also pointed out that the terrorists yelled, “Death to America” and not “Death to Tribeca.”
If America needs to be made great again, it can only do that if we start taking care of all Americans, from Puerto Rico to Flint, Michigan, to New York City and beyond. We should make a point of helping Americans whether they’re black, white, Muslim, Jewish, male, female, gay, straight, born here or became citizens later in life.
I know we can’t help everyone with everything. We shouldn’t be expected to. There are lots of problems that we run into that we should be expected to solve on our own.
But can we agree that an attack on any American based on bigotry, hate or citizenship is an attack on all of us? That we shouldn’t tolerate that in the slightest?
9/11 doesn’t just have to be a day marred by suffering and pain. We can do more than inflict that on others. We could attempt to make 9/12 our new normal and extend that spirit to others.