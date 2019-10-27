Halloween is coming up this week, and this year it falls on a Thursday.
Halloween originates from the Celtic holiday, Samhain. A holiday dedicated to bonfires, dancing, feasting and building altars to honor deceased ancestors that’s still celebrated by Wiccans and other pagan groups. Or so Google tells me.
Also according to Google, Halloween is simply another Christian remix of a Pagan holiday that made the transition from Paganism to Catholicism easier for the local yokels in ye ole country to swallow. Halloween is just Catholic Samhain, and it now features slutty Mr. Rogers costumes.
The biggest problem with Halloween, other than the fact that it’s both the coolest and least celebrated of America’s holidays, is the fact that we stick to the tradition of celebrating it on Oct. 31 no matter what.
Let’s be honest, if you’re celebrating Halloween, you fall into one of two camps. You’re either a child roving the streets with a gang of other youth, or you’re an adult at a party getting loaded off of jungle juice while “Monster Mash” is blaring through the speakers and Nosferatu is playing on mute on the TV.
Either way, your pagan-turned-Catholic-turned-commercial holiday celebrating is going to be severely hampered knowing that you still have to get up in the morning to go to school or work. Friday morning is the real monster lurking around this Halloween night.
But fortunately, the world contains problem-solvers and not just problem-makers.
There’s a group of people, and I hope their group is growing, who would like to change the American celebration of Halloween to the last Saturday of October. That way, you get the extra day to recover from the festivities before you’re expected to perform academically or industriously again.
I think it would be a great idea to change the day we celebrate Halloween, although I think we’d be better off to change it to Friday. That way, kids could wear their costumes to school and go trick-or-treating in the evening and you still get the whole weekend to yourself.
For Latter-day Saints, like myself, Sunday is not a day of rest even though we say it is. I want my rest day to fall on a Saturday, thank you very much.
But nonetheless, I think the people who created the Change.org petition are doing a good thing. Much like how the Sabbath was made for man, and not man for the Sabbath, Halloween was made for man and not man for Halloween.
The only argument I ever hear opposing the idea is the one of “tradition.” That Halloween has always been on the 31st and it should stay that way because change is bad or something.
I get that many traditions are worth keeping. I’ve written twice about Halloween itself over the years and how it’s a tradition we should preserve. But I don’t see how the literal date of Halloween makes Halloween somehow more authentic.
It’s not like there’s an element of 31 numerology incorporated into Halloween. If you changed the date of the holiday, nothing about the Holiday itself changes. It’s still a day of black cats, witch’s brew, and Frankenstein’s monster.
Changing the date of the holiday doesn’t change the actual holiday celebration or tradition. It just makes it easier for everyone to participate in the holiday.
The only argument I think you could legitimately make for keeping Halloween on the 31st is saying you celebrate Samhain and you like the overlap of your religious and secular holidays.
But something tells me that it’s mostly a lot of older Christians making the argument that Halloween’s date should be kept as is and not the Pagan community.
Although I could be wrong.
I just can’t think of a group of people who would have a legitimate reason to keep the terrible date of this amazing holiday.
I think we should all be able to get behind better planning our holiday celebrations. If we’re going to have a celebration on a random Thursday, let it be the trunk-or-treating celebration of the Latter-day Saints. That almost always starts at 5 and ends by 7 anyway. And there’s never any jungle juice at Trunk-or-treating.
I get that there’s a strange, growing punitive culture growing in the United States, where a certain segment of our population seems to reject any idea that makes anything easier or more convenient for people, but the date of Halloween doesn’t need to be the cultural hill those people need to die on.
We just need to help people have the time to enjoy the holiday. And the easiest way to do that is by changing the date.