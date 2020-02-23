I remember when I was younger and President Bush was president.
There were Americans who felt uncomfortable with the fact that we were in Iraq and Afghanistan bringing the fight to terrorist groups in the area.
My own biological father was one of the anti-war hippies who used this opportunity to relive the Vietnam-era protests that he himself was too young to participate in when he was a kid.
Since I lived with my conservative mom, I was raised on a steady stream of Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh.
That’s right, I’m a Rush Baby by birth.
And I remember the common sentiment from these circles was “If you don’t like it, leave.”
Anti-war protesters were treated and seen as a foil to the troop-supporting patriots that backed the president’s wars and the protesters themselves had to defend their actions over and over again saying that their attempts to keep soldiers from dying in war actually was patriotic.
Then President Barack Obama got elected.
Almost overnight, I saw a switch in positions.
The tea party sprung up, seemingly out of nowhere, and demanded that we cut federal spending because we’ve gone too far for too long.
And the reply I saw from people I knew on the left was yet again, “If you don’t like it, leave.”
While the left saw supporting the president’s legislative actions such as the Affordable Care Act as patriotism incarnate, tea party members were draped in flags laying claim to their own version of patriotism saying they were defending the freedoms we were about to lose to a tyrannical leader.
And then President Donald Trump got elected.
And we had to switch sides yet again.
With Trump’s election we saw the rise of antifa while Trump chanted at opposition voices with phrases like “lock her up” and “make America great again.”
Once again, if you disagree with the border wall or putting undocumented immigrants in cages or Trump’s connections with Russia or how he chooses to conduct himself in his personal life, you’re once again met with the sentiment of “If you don’t like it, leave.”
But this isn’t just a national phenomena.
We see it on a local level as well.
Brigham Young University has had strict rules about LGBT relations and lifestyles that have been more strongly enforced in recent years by the Honor Code Office. Plenty of LGBT students have disagreed with these policies. So much so that protests occurred on-campus around the issue.
And anyone who knows BYU knows it’s near impossible to rally a group of people to protest campus policies.
Like the other events I’ve mentioned thus far, the common response these LGBT students heard from those that disagreed with them was, “If you don’t like it, leave.”
But it looks like those rules are possibly changing in significant ways.
They’ve removed language about same-sex students from the Honor Code policies and multiple students and activists are saying that BYU’s Honor Code office officials are telling them that the change allows LGB students to act like straight students. Meaning they can now date, kiss and hold hands. The main difference is that LGB students can’t date seeking for marriage.
And as of writing this column, BYU continues to be vague about the policy change via their official social media accounts issuing vague, nameless statements like “dating means different things to different people,” and “we’ll handle specific issues on a case by case basis.”
Nonetheless, groups like Save BYU are starting to pop up and paste copies of the Latter-day Saint document A Proclamation To The World as a way to protest these possible policy changes.
These people see the change as the “very elect” being deceived by Satan.
And now these groups are cheekily being met with the phrase, “If you don’t like it, leave.”
And if that wasn’t enough, there’s the drama regarding Provo’s brewpub ordinance, which after years of activism from local residents was narrowly approved, and is now being met with a referendum effort to try and stop it.
Apparently, some people just really hate the idea of a brewpub in Provo.
You probably know where I’m going with this.
Before the ordinance was approved, I saw multiple people make such sentiments as “This is Provo, not California. And if you don’t like it, leave.”
And I’d be shocked if I don’t see brewpub proponents lob the phrase back at the referendum supporters in the next few weeks.
I bring up all of these examples to make one point.
Patriotism, local pride and faith are not defined by the opposing side’s gatekeepers. They’re defined by your love for something and your desire to protect that thing and make it better.
This is a country founded on saying “To hell with the King” and throwing a bunch of tea into the harbor. Disobedience, civil discourse and protests are more American than apple pie and fireworks.
Gatekeeping other community members is a dishonest way to dismiss their arguments without addressing them. It dehumanizes the other groups and makes them an enemy to be defeated and not a people with needs who should be understood.
And besides, no one should believe the gatekeeper’s argument, because the minute things change again, they’ll become the new protesters pushing back against the new gatekeepers.