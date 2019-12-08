With Christmas season in full swing, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially kicked off its Light The World campaign.
This is how they describe it.
“#LightTheWorld is an invitation to transform Christmas into a season of service,” states the church’s website. “Join us as we follow the example of Jesus Christ by ministering to others one by one—just like He did.”
In other words, the church has developed a series of daily service prompts and other service opportunities to help participants make this Christmas season a little more charitable.
And people have some opinions about it.
I’ve seen a decent number of people express worry that the #LightTheWorld campaign is a bit disingenuous. The argument is that all of the church’s campaigns are just that, marketing campaigns. And their version of a sale is a baptism. So while the #LightTheWorld campaign looks good on its face, ultimately it’s just another attempt to baptize the world and get its brand name out there into the real world.
Some have also made the point that those nonmembers or former members who live in Utah feel abundantly othered by members of the church. So the #LightTheWorld campaign rings a bit hollow when your experience in Utah may not match the Christlike love members are talking about.
I wanted to talk about these concerns a little bit.
Let’s talk about church culture first.
I love living here in Utah. In spite of the inversion, the lack of Middle Eastern food and greenery, it’s a great place to live. But having too many members in one spot can indeed create a cultural problem at times.
Years ago, my uncle was mowing his lawn in shorts and a wifebeater in spite of being an active endowed member. His neighbor, Sister Nosey, noticed his less-than-modest attire and decided that offense warranted reporting him to their local bishop.
I was once at a friend’s even where he was selling some of his art at a studio, and I struck up a conversation with some people there. The guy mentioned how he was sitting in downtown Provo and out of the blue, an old lady approached him asking him if he was prepared to go to hell for his tattoos.
I’ve personally been in one too many church meetings where people shared a missionary moment where they openly referred to their nonmember friend as their “project” rather than their friend.
I love the church, and I’d dare anybody who knew me to try and cast doubt on that, but the culture is so far from perfect. We are not always as welcoming and understanding as we should be and many times we’re insensitive to the needs of people who live differently from us.
That’s just a fact.
But I don’t see how a campaign like #LightTheWorld can do anything but help church members act more like how they should. Sure, there will always be people who will take to social media to post about service while not doing anything to help anyone, but those people will do that no matter what.
As far as I’m concerned #LightTheWorld can only help inspire people to do some actual good.
And if the number of people who are doing good on Earth increases by only one, we’re still better off for it.
Now let’s talk about the former point, that #LightTheWorld is just another proselyting attempt.
The church is one built on missionary work. I can’t even imagine what the church would look like without missionary work. For men, it’s a rite of passage for entering adulthood. And, if anything, the ever-growing popularity of women going on missions just further cements it as a rite to adulthood.
The point is, missionary work isn’t going anywhere.
But why?
The best-case scenario is that members of the church want to share with the world that one thing in their life (the church) that makes them consistently happy.
What’s the worst-case scenario for proselytizing? Wanting to be the person who has a missionary moment to share on Sunday at church?
Even if there is a proselytizing, element to it, who cares?
I believe that all people are driven by one thing or another. Some people are driven by the need to be liked. Others are driven by the need to find comfort. Others still pursue adrenaline rush after adrenaline rush.
I think ultimately, whether you believe in it or not, the church is driven by bringing everyone together under one roof through church membership. Whether you see that motivation as a sincere belief in the church’s truth claims or as a potential for more tithing I suppose is a matter of your perspective.
But either way, the church is what it is and nobody should be surprised that it continues to act as such. There are plenty of fair criticisms to make about the church and church leadership, but #LightTheWorld isn’t one of those things.
All in all, I’m down with any organization who encourages people to do something good for others. Whether it’s the government, a church, a for-profit business.
We all need to serve one another more.
And if #LightTheWorld can inspire even a small group of people, then we’re all better off.