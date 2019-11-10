There’s been a lot of talk in the news recently about a Generation Z catchphrase, “OK, Boomer.”
The phrase is usually directed at older people who belong to the baby boomer generation. Although I’m willing to bet that people will start lobbying the word “boomer” at anyone they perceive to be old much like when people say “millennial” they mean “young person” and not someone in/approaching their 30s.
Who knows, the music I listened to as a kid is starting to pop up certain classic rock stations so I could very well be next person accused of being a boomer one day.
But what does “OK, Boomer” mean?
Here’s my understanding of the phrase.
When it comes to politics or social issues there are plenty of reasons or justifications to fall on one side of an issue or the other. Sometimes those reasons are good ones, and sometimes they are bad. “OK, Boomer” is a dismissive catchphrase that says, your reason for supporting or doing X is old and out of touch.
But it’s more than that. “OK, Boomer” indicates a certain level of exhaustion with the topic. It’s reserved for the umpteenth person who has used the same, tired talking points as everyone else.
For example, let’s look at college.
A stereotypical boomer may dismiss college debt as a nonissue. They may write off any debt incurred by a college student as a sign of laziness. After all, the boomer worked their way through college and came out the other end with little to no debt so they know Millenials Or Gen-Z Kids can do the same if they weren’t just so soft and lazy.
Younger adults putting themselves through college may discuss the issue with a boomer and try to explain that times are different now. College is much more expensive than it was when they went. The cost of living is wildly different now than it was decades back. Buying power for non-educated jobs has decreased. In some ways, college may even be more difficult.
The young person may point at any one of these things as evidence for why they can’t just work their way through college as older generations had in the past. In all likelihood, if the young person is talking to a stereotypical “boomer,” they’ll probably write off any of these excuses and say something like, “In America, you can do anything you set your mind to. So if you don’t get it, it’s just because you didn’t work hard enough. Just get a second job. You can’t just expect things to be given to you.”
“OK, Boomer.”
I’d like to make two points about the “OK, Boomer” phrase.
First, like all stereotyping, generational is only useful until it’s not. And when it’s not useful, it’s not just useless, but it’s harmful.
For example, I’m a millennial, but I do not take a lot of selfies nor do I text with emojis. Nine times out of 10, I don’t even know how to find emojis on my phone. I never got into Snapchat or TikTok, and when my wife watches the “Bachelor,” I feel like a lot of the men and women on that show (who are more and more my junior every year) are speaking an entirely different language.
I oftentimes feel like the grumpy old man of my peer group.
That being said, if you’re measuring how certain events have affected large groups of people who came of age during that period, talking about generations is quite useful.
Most millennials entered adulthood during the Great Recession. We entered the workforce and college during a time where there were few jobs, little pay, and few options for financial relief.
It’s why the “millennials killed X” is such a common trope in journalism now. We’ve been accused of killing the diet industry, Home Depot, gyms, brunch, sex, hotel loyalty programs, golf, marmalade, wine corks, department stores, chain restaurants and fabric softener.
And that doesn’t even scratch the service of all the things my generation has “killed.”
As a general trend, the recession greatly affected how most of us view money, company loyalty and corporate culture. It’s why hipsters shop at thrift stores, we prefer to buy local, and why we don’t waste our money on both paper napkins and paper towels. Does that mean everybody thinks the same way? Of course not. But there are some clear, general trends.
Second, the same could be said of every generation.
Baby boomers came of age in and around the sexual revolution. They were raised in a time without the internet so all of their dumb mistakes could fade away into obscurity instead of being permanently part of the internet. They established their careers before the economy truly became global.
Times were different.
We can’t look at generational differences as a way to avoid accountability. The times weren’t just different whenever we find a photo of a politician’s blackface Halloween costume. They’re not just different because college is more expensive now than it was before.
What worked before doesn’t necessarily work now, and what will work now wouldn’t have made sense then.
Until we’re able to have a mature conversation about these real generational differences, we’re just talking past one another, and “OK, Boomer” is probably the most productive conversation we could hope to have.