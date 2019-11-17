Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while Christmas is already in full swing for a lot of box stores, I’m going to give the turkey his due.
For many, Thanksgiving is the appetizer’s time to shine. Turkey is more of a formality than anything. It’s the day where the whole family gets together and everyone awkwardly chuckles at that one relative’s inability to not get political while shoving mash potatoes down his/her gullet.
You know the one.
But more than any of that, Thanksgiving is a day where we express gratitude for all the things we have in our lives.
It’s safe to say that most of us, if not all of us, have more to be grateful for than we realize.
Of course, there are always people who are hurting or going without this, that, or the next thing, but I think we could all create an impressive list of things to be grateful for if we really tried.
Whether it’s our health, our family, our community, our country, our friends, our jobs, our health, or the sleep we had last night, there’s plenty to be grateful for. But today, I’m a little less interested in talking about what we’re grateful for and more interested in talking about how we express our gratitude.
With the recent shooting in Santa Clarita, one Twitter user brought up an important point that I think we should apply to the topic of gratitude.
“School shootings hardly make a blip on Twitter anymore so I suppose we’ll be spared the traditional ‘thoughts and prayers’/’screw your thoughts and prayers’ chorus but I still think it’s worth pointing out that for some of us, action is a form of prayer,” tweeted Ana Marie Cox.
This idea really resonates with me.
We should all spend time reflecting on all of the things we’re grateful for, but we should take that reflection a step further and allow our gratitude to become actions. I’m all for prayer or positive vibes or whatever you want to call them, but I think actions speak louder than words. They certainly speak louder than mere thoughts.
But how do we allow our gratitude to manifest as action?
What does gratitude in action look like?
Does gratitude for your country look like obeying the law and paying taxes? Or is that the bare minimum requirement of living in a civilized society?
Does gratitude for your family look like making an annual phone call on that person’s birthday or is it more than that?
I think that there’s a bare minimum effort that people who live in a civil society should make, and gratitude goes above and beyond that bare minimum. Turn signals, greetings, family phone calls, and taxes are all bare minimum actions.
Gratitude is more about giving others some of that goodness which you have enjoyed in excess.
Are you grateful for the people that surround you and build you up? Be that person to someone else.
Are you grateful for the food on your table? Invite somebody else to come and eat it with you.
We should all be grateful for the blessings, perks, and abundance we enjoy in our lives, but we should also give of that abundance to those who are lacking.
You could say that because we have been given much, we too must give. And Lord knows that there are plenty of people in need.
Of course, there will always be a tension between what is abundance and what is need. Just like there will always be a tension between what others need and what they should work to get themselves. Anyone who isn’t interested in giving will always be able to find a way to justify keeping their abundance and those who just want things will always find a way to explain why it’s a need.
But I’m of the hope that if we all tried to let our gratitude speak for our actions, we could significantly close the need gap in the world. So, while you’re gathering all of the ingredients you’ll need for your 12 different Thanksgiving dishes, make sure not to forget the reason for the Thanksgiving season.
We could all use a little more gratitude in our lives and we could all stand to give others more reasons to be grateful.
So here’s the challenge, over the next two weeks or so find some small things you can do to give someone else another reason to be grateful for Thanksgiving.
Open doors for people, drop off cookies at their homes, pay for someone else’s meal when you’re getting fast food on your lunch break, reach out to that extended family member going through a hard time.
It doesn’t matter what you do. Just do something.
We can sing carols afterward. Santa isn’t going anywhere.