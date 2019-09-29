My wife and I have finally settled into our new home in Saratoga Springs.
All of the paperwork has been signed, the fence is scheduled to be built, and things are finally settling down.
This entire process has been stressful from beginning to end and technically included a week of us pseudo-squatting in our new home until our buyer’s paperwork came through. Over the past two weeks, my family has been settling into a new routine and trying to figure out what the new norm is for us. This new norm has been harder to strike since we’ve all been sick off and on for weeks now.
Really though, I’d almost welcome a hard blow to the head if it made the aching go away.
And although I love our new home and the space it gives us, I will miss Provo and all that it has to offer.
In honor of our old home, I wanted to spend some time talking about the things I’ll miss about Provo.
I’ll miss all of the great local restaurants — Black Sheep, Station 22, Fat Daddy’s, Guru’s and frankly, too many others to list. Provo is actually a fantastic place to live if you like good food. Chains have their place, but they create a culture of sameness that makes New York City and Butte, Montana, feel the same. There’s something nice about going out to eat somewhere that’s unique to the place you live. It gives you a little bit of harmless pride in the city you live in.
I’ll also miss the Provo Library. I don’t care how many people go to the library, I still think it’s an underutilized community resource. You can’t convince me that people take advantage of this fantastic resource enough. They just don’t. Thanks to the library, I could rent audiobooks directly from my phone. I also had a free Lynda account. They had classes on beekeeping and bicycle repair. And let’s not forget about the Basement Creative Lab.
In no way am I more shamelessly pro-big-government program than when it comes to libraries.
I’ll miss Provo’s bookstores. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, if I visited Pioneer Book before I met my wife, I probably would have never met her because I would have just lived there.
Saratoga Springs doesn’t even have a bookstore according to Google, which is a serious strike against it. Maybe one day, someone will fix this community grievance, but until then, I’ll just have to make semi-regular trips back to Provo to get my bookstore fix.
But more than anything, I’ll miss the people we knew in Provo.
I’m thinking of our friends who saved us hours of work for dropping by and picking up all of the boxes we had already packed and dropped them off at the house themselves the night before the big move. I’d like to thank our neighbors for watching our kids so I didn’t have a total breakdown while moving.
I’d like to thank a member of our stake presidency for taking our old entertainment center to DI for us in his truck. I’d like to thank the many church members who have helped us either before or after the move. After my car crash a couple of years ago, a random neighbor helped clear snow from our walkway so my then-pregnant wife could walk to the car without slipping. Or the neighbors who created a community of dog owners and gave us an easy way to help our dogs to burn off some steam. Or everyone who showed up to help us move.
Provo has been nothing but hospitable and kind to us, and we won’t forget you guys. I frankly don’t know how other people move without the help of friends, family and church members. It’s such a monumental task and I’m so grateful for the village of people who were there to helps us.
We have the best family, the best friends and we had the best ward and neighbors. Saratoga Springs better take notice.
In our old townhome, we commissioned my friend to make a mural in the kids’ room. It’s a pseudo-silhouette of Totoro, from the movie, My Neighbor Totoro.
Right now, that mural is the only evidence that we have lived in the townhome.
In all likelihood, the new buyers will paint over this mural — if they haven’t already — and that will erase any real sign that we lived there at all.
Although people might forget that we ever lived there eventually, we will never forget all of the wonderful people we met while living in Provo. You guys really made that city home for us.