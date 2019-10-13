In high school, a small group of friends and I would go to the Bishop’s Storehouse every Tuesday before heading out to attend our church’s youth group.
For those who may not know what a Bishop’s Storehouse is, think of it as a food bank for lower-income folks.
We’d normally pile into my friend’s car, because he was the only one who had it, go do an hour or two of service, grab some Taco Bell, and then head off to church.
There was the main group of us who went every Tuesday, and then a couple of other friends who would come with us when they wanted to and didn’t come with us when they didn’t.
When I was first invited, there were three people in the group. And before that, there were only two. The friend who invited me pitched it as an easy way for us to hang out and have fun for a couple of hours while doing something nice for people.
These were all good friends of mine, so of course, I said yes.
It wasn’t until a good while later, I found out that one of those friends was actually ordered to be there by the court.
I’m not going to tell you what he did to get court-ordered service, but I will say I’ve seen enough Facebook comment sections to know that if a reporter wrote a story about him, the comments would be full of comments like, “Why is this monster being let off so easy?” “Lock him up and throw away the key,” and “Save the taxpayers money and give that guy the chair.”
It wasn’t good, and trust me when I say none of us knew due to the fact of how discreetly the entire situation was being handled.
The friend who was “doing time” didn’t know that I discovered his secret and unless he reads this, he’ll probably never know. But I knew, and I needed to decide whether to continue doing service projects with him every week or not.
I spoke with my bishop at the time and I discovered he knew about the situation, which shouldn’t surprise me. He explained to me that this friend was working on righting his wrongs and that those affected by the situation were all aware of what was going on. He also said that although he did not recommend I approach him about this personal matter, that it would be the sign of a good friend to continue doing good acts of service with good friends whether they were court-ordered to do it or not.
So we kept on going. One by one, my other friends found out what happened, and as far as I know, none of us confronted him about it. We just kept on going to the Bishop’s Storehouse to help the less fortunate. It’s just that one of us had to be there.
I bring this up because of two things that happened recently.
One of them was when Ellen DeGeneres defended hanging out with former President George W. Bush at a Cowboys game. The other is when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ apostle and First Presidency member, Dallin H. Oaks, said last weekend during general conference, that we should love our LGBT neighbors, but we shouldn’t let that love supersede our love of God and keeping his commandments.
In both cases, you have two people of one political/religious persuasion trying to strike a balance of some sort between disagreeing with someone and being kind to them.
Whether the wars in the Middle East were justified or not, the deaths of thousands of U.S. soldiers happened on former President Bush’s watch, and so were the deaths of thousands of more people in the Middle East.
Nonetheless, Ellen, a woman who in all likelihood probably wasn’t pro-war, still feels like she could have a hot dog at a game with the man.
Meanwhile, Oaks said we shouldn’t bully LGBT people, but I see his name and quotes invoked the most by wannabe-Dannite internet trolls who claim the DesNat hashtag who spend their days attacking LGBT members of the Church online.
It’s these things that beg the question, where is the line between standing up for what you believe in and being a kind human being?
Where and how do we draw the line?
Do we invite the racist and bigoted family member to our birthday party? Do we go to our friend’s LGBT wedding and sit in the audience? Can we be friends with someone who may or may not be responsible for the death or another?
There has to be a line somewhere, but how we draw that line and show ourselves drawing it can look different depending on the person and their reason for drawing it.
Next week, I’d like to talk about how I think we should draw that line, but I’d like us all to take some time this week to consider how and why we’ve drawn that line for ourselves.
I’ll end this piece simply by saying, that I think that if we’re going to err on one side of the other, let’s err on the side of kindness.