Let’s all take a moment to have a very basic thought experiment.
Now that the primaries are over, we’ll all be looking at the actual elections sooner than we’d want to admit. Those running for office will hold open houses, town halls, debates and whatever other meetings they think will attract voters and donors alike.
They’ll write op-eds in newspapers and post their ideas to social media and do whatever it takes to get you to support them in their run for office.
Now, let’s say that between now and election day, the Klu Klux Klan and some Neo-Nazis organize a rally at the Capitol building in Salt Lake City. It doesn’t have to be the KKK. If you want to, pick another organization you don’t like. But for specificity’s sake, I’ll pretend it’s the KKK.
They’re marching on the Capitol promoting the idea of white superiority, racial purity, and kicking out non-white immigrants, refugees, and Jewish people.
It’s basically Charlottesville happening over again in Mormonlandia.
The protest is all over local news because some fights broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters.
Different candidates running for office are asked to weigh in on the protests and different candidates give their opinion on what happened, others choose to be silent.
Candidate A says things were peaceful until the violent counter-protesters came and we shouldn’t put all of the blame on the protesters who were just exercising their rights.
Candidate B says that nobody knows who started the violence, but you can’t blame the counter-protesters for going to the rally to speak out against such a vile group. Candidate B also takes time to speak out against the message or the protesters.
Candidate C decides not to say anything about the protest and doesn’t say why they’re choosing to be silent.
With this in mind, which of these candidates, if any of them, are supporting the cause the white supremacist protesters? Which of them, if any of them, are supporting the cause of the counter-protesters?
Let’s say you said, Candidate A is effectively supporting the white supremacists by blaming the counter-protesters for the violence. Does supporting white supremacists make you a white supremacist? If it doesn’t, is supporting a white supremacist’s cause while not being a white supremacist yourself that much better?
Again, this doesn’t have to be about supremacy, this could be about whatever group.
The point is, where’s the line between protecting everyone’s constitutional rights, promoting terrible causes, and being part of a terrible movement?
And I’m just going to dismiss the idea that anything short of “I support X,” or “I’m an X” can’t be considered supporting a bad movement. Too many conservatives are quick to label anyone trying to regulate anything as socialists and liberals are too quick to label any misspeak as an “ist” of some sort.
Both sides accuse the others engaging in one kind of coded speech or another.
Someone doesn’t have to be explicit in their support of a cause to still support it.
So where’s the line?
I’d hope that we could all agree that joining a supremacist group of any kind, or a group that uses violence to accomplish their goals, is a bad idea. But we live in a pluralistic society and many of these groups, with exception to those using violence, have a right to protest and use their free speech to express pretty atrocious ideas.
Although I want my elected officials to protect everyone’s legal right to speech and assembly, I don’t want them to support bad fringe movements.
I’m personally of the opinion that there’s a difference between accidentally saying something offensive and saying it on purpose. Those who accidentally hold offensive views are willing to listen when people explain why that view or belief is offensive. They reexamine those views and make changes where necessary. They also apologize for them.
People who purposefully hold offensive views just double down and obfuscate.
I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve heard people say overtly racist things, been called out on it, only to respond that “You can’t say someone is racist just because they have a different point of view than you.” Instead of addressing the specific opinion, they just use the placeholder “a different point of view.” They never say, “You can’t say someone is racist just because of View X.”
You see, preferring vanilla ice cream is chocolate is holding a different view. Believing that people should “go back to where they came from” is a racist view.
Right now, it seems like America is going through some sort of puberty. We’re angry and we hate our parents and we don’t want to talk to anyone who isn’t part of our friend’s group.
Or at least that’s how it looks in Washington, D.C.
I don’t want to put any more people in office who support bad causes than are already there.
And I’d hope you wouldn’t either.
So, as elections get closer and closer, ask yourself whether any of the people you’re considering voting for indirectly support any bad causes.
After all, there aren’t always good people on both sides.