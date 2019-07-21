Pioneer Day is this week. Growing up in Michigan, we talked about the pioneers in school only a handful of times. Not only that, but I think I only heard Pioneer Day mentioned once in third grade.
Even at church, we didn’t talk about Pioneer Day.
Sure, there were plenty of talks about the pioneers, and I’m sure that if I was smarter, I would have noticed that these talks were given around the same time every year, but I don’t remember anyone connecting their talks to Pioneer Day. That just wasn’t part of the vocabulary growing up.
Since moving to Utah, I realized that Pioneer Day is, in some ways, a second Fourth of July. It’s the only holiday I know of that is state-specific, aside from Michigan’s Devil’s Night.
And, to be fair, Devil’s Night isn’t so much a holiday as it is a real-life Purge event where people burn abandoned buildings in Detroit. I guess in that way, you could also consider Devil’s Night a second Fourth of July.
But here in Utah, there’s a big parade in Salt Lake City and a lot of people have the day off of work to celebrate the state’s pioneer legacy.
Pioneer Day celebrates a time when a group of impoverished, religious refugees were kicked out of the U.S., because of their religion, only to create a thriving society in the middle of the desert.
They came here with very little and built an amazing civilization. They erected many gorgeous temples to their god, all of which are still in use today. My wife and I got married in the Salt Lake Temple, which I doubt anyone would argue is the most iconic of the pioneer temples. And I think celebrating this legacy is pretty cool.
A lot of people with pioneer ancestry justifiably talk about the sacrifices they made to get to Utah. They talk about the miracles that happened on the way and how it would affect hundreds of millions of lives for good in the future.
But I think we could stand to talk more about other aspects of church and pioneer history too.
For example, there was a Council of Fifty who wanted to replace the Constitution with a theocratic government. And of course, there’s polygamy, which would inspire the slur “black Mormons.” Regular Americans found polygamy so distasteful, that converting to Mormonism was commonly compared to converting to what the people considered a “lesser race.”
Certainly, my wife has enough polygamy stories to share thanks to her Cox family line.
Then there are the Danites who were basically Mormon terrorists.
History is messy and it’d be dishonest to say everything the pioneers did was objectively good or bad, although I do believe the overall outcome of their legacy was good with few exceptions.
In spite of the inevitable mess that is history, I think Pioneer Day is a great opportunity to celebrate heritage, sacrifice, family, freedom and the state of Utah. Whether you came by handcart, wagon, plane or birth canal, you made the trip to Utah one way or another.
My mom is a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. My biological dad isn’t a member. So, unless we allow for a liberal definition of what it means to be a pioneer, this isn’t my heritage. Being a Utahn is part of my heritage now, but the pioneers aren’t.
My family mostly consists of overly religious southern Baptists, train robbers, carny folk, and possibly some Nazi Germany escapees, while step-dad’s side has its share of southerners and Armenian immigrants.
That being said, there is no pioneer stock in my family soup.
But my sons have pioneer heritage through their mom. Their ancestors traveled west and became mountain men and women who raised families and lived in the desert.
I hope as they get older that they learn more about that history and heritage. I hope that they live up to the expectations of those distant relatives. I hope they live lives that make the sacrifices of their ancestors worth it.
Whether you have pioneer ancestors or not, someone at some point in your family tree sacrificed a lot so their kids, and by extension, their progeny, could have a better life. Hopefully, we’re all trying to meet those ancestral sacrifices worth it by being good people and being kind to others.
We’re a state that’s built on a lot of things. We’re religious refugees who were told to leave the country we were from because our beliefs were seen as un-American. We created a communal society where people took care of one another because it was the right thing to do, even if it came at a cost to the group. We even have a legacy of conservation and land management we can historically document.
There are so many interesting facets that are unique to Utah’s legacy. What are we doing to stay true to them?
Put your shoulder to the wheel, guys.