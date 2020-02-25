Utah Supreme Court reverses murder conviction for woman involved in death of Utah County deputy (Feb. 21)
The Utah State Supreme Court did the right thing. The Rule of Law... — HappyMan
LDS Church keeping missionaries in self-quarantine throughout Asia (Feb. 21)
Should the LDS church be bringing in thousands of members into SLC from all over the globe to mix with thousands of members in the conference center at General Conference in 5 weeks? Just might not be a good idea here. — Lucinda Halter
Orem man arrested after police discover large amount of child pornography on devices (Feb. 20)
The article is careful to point out that the download of 460 items included 3 images “consistent with sexual exploitation of a minor as defined by Utah code.” That does not make it seem that the accused was searching for kiddie porn. And while it might be easy to say that he shouldn’t have been downloading porn in the first place, what some deem as “porn” others view as “art.”
One of the difficulties with questioning the investigative actions of law enforcement is that few want to appear to be supporting--in this case, alleged viewing of child porn--a loathsome activity. Yet question we must else our rights might get trampled by well-meaning investigators. Some of these investigations into human trafficking, child porn, etc., receive special funding from the state and that raises the possibility of searching for possible perps to justify said funding.
Which is not to say that in this particular case the charges aren’t justified and that as a result of this investigation our world won’t be safer for children. It just seems that from what we read here that there is scant reasoning to ruin a guy’s life if it turns out that he isn’t found guilty in a court of law. — c00kster