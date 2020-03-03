Plea bargain policy change coming to Utah County Attorney’s Office in March (Feb. 29)
Question the other participants in the system and see if his policy will improve things. All Dave Leavitt is doing is breaking the system. Ask Court, Law Enforcement, Attorneys, and the like. The system will bust, it will slow to a crawl. Just based on the current prognosis, the court is unable to even set a 1 day jury trial within 3 months. - Erik Jacobson
Mitt Romney visits Silicon Slopes headquarters in Lehi (Feb. 28)
The best way for politicians to "encourage the growth of technology" is to help defend rights but otherwise stay out of the economy. Government has a "brown thumb" for growing business, and any exceptions are normally both rare and fleeting. - David Edward Garber
Utah County Commission declares county a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ (Feb. 26)
I declare this household a sovereign nation within Utah County. See, anyone can do it. - Tom tom