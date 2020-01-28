Orem lawmaker drafting bill to ban hormone therapy, surgery for transgender minors (Jan. 25)
Outcome studies in gender reassignment procedures do not show durable improvement in many who are treated. Before allowing such medical procedures serious research must be done. Like recently outlawed conversion therapy, unsuccessful treatments for gender ambivalence should be exposed and banned. — Jim Ogilvie
Utah County property tax opposers start gathering signatures (Jan. 23)
It is laughable that Utah county residents are complaining about a property tax hike. Just a few years back their local GOP lead legislators were providing millions and millions in tax breaks and NO tax incentives to the tech industry businesses in Lehi and Highland so they would open up for business and bring in high paying jobs. So how many of the middle class unskilled Utah county workers benefit from that? Most of them can barely pay the rent or even dream of owning a home. They are working at service jobs (I.e. Walmart, McDonalds, TJ Maxx) and barely make ends meet. But happily the tech businesses and their stockholders at the point of the mountain are flourishing and paying NO property taxes to Utah county! — David Fillmore
Gov. Herbert announces repeal of state tax reform (Jan. 23)
In my family, and most others, if we want something bought, we will decide what we want to get rid of in order to buy the new item and only if it is REALLY necessary. Cut the State Government programs and, perhaps, salaries as well to provide the money WE really need. — Goldminer77
New BYU Community Relations Council addresses on-campus parking with Provo council (Jan. 21)
Provo should install fee based parking stalls on the road. The funds earned from this should go only to the areas where the parking stalls are located. This will pay for upkeep in the area. By the way, the area needs better upkeep. There have been studies on this concept and it has been implemented in some areas with great success. The key is keeping the money in the area. — Time StandsStill
Utah County’s brightening skies are putting BYU’s West Mountain Observatory research at risk (Jan. 23)
I appreciated that the article covered several of the problems stemming from light pollution, both for us humans and the animals in our environs. Towns like Torrey by Capital Reef NP and Baker NV by Great Basin NP have shown that using the right light fixtures and directing light downward (never upwards!) can make a huge difference in keeping the night sky visible for everyone. — Ronald Hathcock