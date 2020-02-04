Orem’s UTOPIA build-out on schedule (Jan. 31)
Oh boy, now all of Orem home owners will get to pay $20 a month, forever, whether or not the use this already outdated and useless system that has destroyed streets, sidewalks and made a complete mess of every neighborhood. I thank God that Payson said No! — Lucinda Halter
What Lt. Tom Hodgson has learned from 3 decades with County Sheriff’s Office (Jan. 30)
Tom is a very good man! I have known him since he was a child and I know you can always count on him. He deserve”s the rewards and accolades they give him. Way to go Tommy! — DeNene Jensen
‘We will be back’: Utah House and Senate vote to repeal tax reform (Jan. 28)
It wasn’t a tax restructuring, they just like to use fancy words for it. It was a tax INCREASE across the board, and we busted them on it. they had not choice but to repeal. Now we have to make the choice and vote out all of them that supported the tax increase. They have been doing whatever they want long enough, and have been in office way too long. Vote them out! — Rex Harris
Trial canceled after former UVU associate dean pleads guilty to financial misconduct (Jan. 28)
No jail time? What a joke! A person at the other end of the economic spectrum would be in jail for quite some time, and for stealing a much smaller amount of money. — Jackson River