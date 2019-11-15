THUMBS UP: There was A LOT of drama earlier this year when it snowed and the Alpine School District decided not to cancel or delay school. That should change. the district has a new winter weather policy that would allow it to close and delay schools at the cluster and individual school level, which means that if Orem doesn't get snow and Lehi does, schools in Lehi can be closed while the ones in Orem remain open. This is a proactive move on the district's part, and shows that it is being responsive to feedback.
THUMBS UP: Business students at Utah Valley University are one step closer to having their own space. There's not a lot of wiggle room, well, anywhere at UVU. But with the largest business school in the state, it was time that students left the business building (which is one of the original buildings on campus) and entered a facility made for their needs. The building is still two years out from being complete, but with shovels in the ground, future students can now look forward to someday being inside it.
THUMBS UP: The Provo Municipal Council continues to strive in finding affordable housing solutions. They understand the huge necessity. Now we look to the residents and stakeholders to join with them on finding positive solutions so all who want to live in Provo can do so.
THUMBS UP: Thank you Mother Nature for giving us a moment more of Fall before the winter cold sets in. Now is the time to clear away those last fallen leaves, get you're car winterized and make sure your tires are safe and ready for snow.
THUMBS UP: Great job to the six Utah Valley high school football teams who reached the 5A and 6A state semifinals. That's an impressive accomplishment in any season.
THUMBS UP: To the BYU football seniors who have gone through coaching changes, scheme changes, position changes, winning seasons, losing seasons and questions throughout their careers. We wish them the best as they play in their final home game on Saturday.
THUMBS DOWN: We recently learned how wide the health care disparities are for the deaf community and the difficulties those who are deaf face in being fully informed and included in those discussions due to a lack of competent interpreters employed. Surely there are ways to improve services to this population that we can address locally.
THUMBS UP: It was great to learn that more women are making it onto boards and commissions in Utah. According to study by the Utah Women & Leadership Project, 995 of 3,045 seats of 345 government boards are filled by women, meaning women hold 32.7% of the total seats. A 2016 study by the same organization found that 692 women, 28.1%, held seats on the 295 boards where member listings were available. This an increase by 4.6% since 2016. While it definitely isn't a large jump, it serves as baby steps in the right direct that we must maintain as a state so we can better represent the voices of the population.