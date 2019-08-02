Thumbs Down: Ok, so construction is necessary. Improvements have to be made, roads have to be widened, etc. But right now, not only is there construction on 500 West in Provo, and Bulldog Boulevard, but now Freedom Boulevard, the road many people are taking to get around construction, is also closed at Bulldog Boulevard. Yes, construction needs to happen, but there should be more coordination so that the detour routes aren’t also closed.
Thumbs Down: Did no one learn from the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires last year? Now the side of the mountain in Provo is on fire, and while no evacuations will likely be ordered, it’s still far too close for comfort. Fires aren’t just ugly. They also use up a ton of resources, and make the air quality worse for everyone in the area. So if you’re going to go out into nature, be safe and follow the rules in place.
Thumbs Up: To the Family Film Festival and the Covey Center for the Arts for supporting local filmmakers and offering a unique, fun, free family summer activity in Provo.
Thumbs Up: To Stephanie Sosa of Provo for making it to the Top 10 on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Thumbs Up: To La Carreta Peruvian Restaurant for bringing an amazing taste of Peru to Orem.
Thumbs Down: To anyone who is being irresponsible with their campfires around this time of year! Both the Round Peak and Alaska fires were human-caused. Take a few extra precautions while you’re out enjoying nature.
Thumbs Up: To the start of BYU football fall camp. It’s great to see the Cougars back at work getting ready for the season.
Thumbs Up: To the beginning of the high school sports season. Soccer and golf are already getting going, with football and volleyball just around the corner!
Thumbs Up: Shout out to Tom Holland for making time to come to Salt Lake City for the comic convention. He is my favorite Spider-Man and one of the sweetest people in the world.
Thumbs Up: To all the volunteer search and rescue teams who work so hard every summer to save those lost and calling for help in the mountains.
Thumbs Down: To those who think playing with fireworks and fire on a very dry, grassy mountain isn’t going to cause issues. If located, they should be fined and prosecuted. The lack of sensitivity to the environment, small animals and those who have to breathe in the smoke alone should bring a hefty bill.
Thumbs Up: To Orem leadership and the parks department for establishing the first covered playground located at Geneva Park. Several parents, grandparents and babysitters thank you for letting small children play in the shade. This particular park and playground has many small children that will enjoy sitting on a slide that hasn’t had direct sunlight. It would be nice to see more of these in the future.
Thumbs Down: There are far, far too many Democratic presidential candidates. With such a wide playing field and few clear frontrunners, it’s creating party in-fighting, which is exactly what happened last election cycle. The Democratic candidates who are obviously not doing well — looking at you Steve Bullock — should instead endorse the frontrunners if they ever plan to exhibit party unity.