Thumbs Down: I find it lamentable that Utah’s Republican congressmen lacked the backbones to condemn President Trump’s bigoted and racist Twitter posts against Americans. Instead, Reps. Rob Bishop, John Curtis and Chris Stewart released a namby-pamby statement saying, “the inflammatory rhetoric needs to stop,” but ignored the president’s words and alluded to two examples of purportedly incendiary comments from liberals. Rewarding Trump by not condemning the hateful and un-American sentiment in his message is a surefire way to ensure the inflammatory rhetoric will continue to burn as long as he remains in office.
Thumbs up: To all the BYU football players who are being recognized for their past achievements by being named to one of the preseason watch lists. The reality is those lists don’t matter at all, but the honor is nice.
Thumbs down: To poorly detailed late-night road closures. The construction work is necessary but the signs rarely give enough information to know if you need to plan for an alternate route or not.
Thumbs up: To the firefighters who are on site at the Round Peak Fire. I’m so glad we have trained professionals to keep fires away from homes!
THUMBS DOWN: Although it hasn’t destroyed any structures, the Road Peak Fire is too close to Springville for comfort. The fire, like many others that have gone on to destroy homes and transform lives, was man-made, and therefore, completely avoidable. It should serve as a reminder to everyone to practice fire safety. Don’t set up a campfire somewhere you shouldn’t, make sure you do put out approved fires and keep fireworks to areas that they are allowed in.
THUMBS UP: Flourish Therapy’s story could be going differently right now. In May, it split from Encircle, where therapists had been providing subsidized therapy services to LGBTQ clients that were paid for by Encircle. The therapists went with Flourish, and so did more than 200 subsidized clients. The therapy service is unique not only in that it provides discounted services, but that it has therapists that understand the cultural intersection local LGBTQ clients are in. Luckily, Flourish Therapy is still operating off of space that was offered to it and off of donations that are coming in. However, it is still seeking continued support.
THUMBS DOWN: Spreading unsubstantiated rumors is not an effective way to get to the root of a problem or concern, especially when it comes to sensitive public safety issues or immigration and ICE raids. As a community, we should work to go directly to sources, be it police, dispatch, school districts or even Daily Herald journalists so we can avoid unnecessary fear-mongering.
Thumbs up: To Utah’s Millennial Choirs & Orchestras for making the most of the Manhattan blackout last week and performing outside Carnegie Hall, inspiring passersby on the streets of New York City.
Thumbs Down: To all my lovely neighbors who are still launching fireworks two weeks after July 4th. We’re very fortunate in Utah because we have two legal discharge periods in July. I love fireworks, but I also respect my neighbors and my community, and will refrain from blowing them off until next week. I, and my nervous dog, would hope others would do the same.