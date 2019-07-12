To the Provo Municipal Council for passing a resolution endorsing a mayor-council form of government for Utah County in spite of a last minute stall from Bill Lee, the Utah County Commissioner who signed an initiative for petition on changing the form of government from three to five commissioners. The Provo Council is inviting other councils and cities to join in the support of the mayor-council form of government by resolution.
To the LDS pioneers who entered the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847. By do so, they have given us two holidays in July so we can rest and prepare for the onslaught of school shopping, Halloween decorations and heaven forbid, Christmas in July sales and decorations hitting the floors of many retail and wholesale establishments.
To the abhorrent viral video of a family feud gone off the rails in the supposed Happiest Place on Earth. What are the odds this Disneyland Fight Club audition started because a family member insisted everyone ride “It’s a Small World” one more time?
It’s embarrassing that some people simply do not understand the term “peaceful protest.” Just because you disagree with something doesn’t give you the right to riot in the streets, physically assault police and others, and physically attempt to keep journalists from documenting how utterly ridiculous you are behaving. You may — or may not — have a good cause, but if this is how you present your side, well, sorry, but you’ve lost me.
Everyone seems to be on the Kawhi Leonard bandwagon these days. Sure, he’s a fantastic player, but give me someone who has a respect for the big money deals players sign. Leonard quit on the Spurs, then after forcing a trade, had a drama-free year while leading the Raptors to their first NBA title. His decision to sign with the Clippers was all well and good — but his “recruiting” pitch for an on-court partner in crime revolved around having Paul George demand a trade from Oklahoma City. George could have signed there the year before — you know, when he was up for free agency. Instead, he was lucratively compensated to resign with Oklahoma City. It’s too bad Oklahoma City caved to George’s demands. But what do you expect from a weak-kneed franchise that traded away James Harden and lost Kevin Durant, two players that earned MVPs after leaving the Thunder? By contrast, the Jazz bulked up their roster the old-fashioned way, via trades and signing legit free agents.
It is an absolute train wreck trying to drive from Interstate 15 to downtown Provo these days. Could any more sections of road be plowed up and blocked at the same time? It’s like a shell game just trying to get in and out this place every day. Rumor has it they had to skydive the flag into Stadium of Fire because it was easier than trying to drive it through downtown Provo.
It was great to see JK! Studios bringing the funny on NBC’s new comedy competition show, which debuted this week. Good luck to the original “Studio C” cast in future weeks.
The algal bloom is gone again from Utah Lake, for now, at least. The bloom has already emerged twice this year, once in the Saratoga Springs area, and once in Provo. With the weather getting hotter, it’ll probably be back in the lake at some point in the next month, but we can take these few weeks, or even days, to enjoy being on the lake.