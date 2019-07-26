Thumbs up: To Nick Emery, who announced his decision to move on from basketball and focus on other things in his life. He had his ups and downs with BYU hoops but he recognized it is only one small part of life. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
Thumbs down: To over-inflated expectations for college athletes. Cougar fans have expressed disappointment that the trio of talented basketball players who went to BYU from Lone Peak didn’t achieve any lasting greatness, but the reality is the hype was always premature. Athletes deserve to be able to prove themselves at the college level.
Thumbs up: To the Provo Municipal Council for approving a downtown parking committee. The need for an effective and progressive parking program is years overdue. With the additional business growth, UVX and population increase, the need to assess parking is prudent. As good as it sounds, biking and walking will not completely replace how residents get to and from locations in the downtown area.
Thumbs up: To Robert Mueller for sitting through more than four hours of questioning Wednesday. Information gleaned from the questioning indicates there are many concerns about how Russian operatives hacked into U.S. voting systems, and more importantly, the involvement of Trump family members who met and showed enthusiasm for Russian contacts to provide them damaging information on the Clinton campaign. It appears this discussion is far from over.
Thumbs Down: OK, but who decided Pioneer Day gets to be an official holiday but not Halloween? I’d much rather celebrate spookiness and skeletons and scaring people instead of sitting in the sun at yet another summer parade or dressing up in ugly settler clothes.
Thumbs Down: I get it, we’re all a little worn out of fireworks by the time the 24th actually rolls around. But I’ve seen WAY too much hate on community Facebook groups and social media for people who are lighting off fireworks legally. I had neighbors who lit off fireworks at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and while yes, they’re loud, I don’t complain, because they are lighting them off during legal times and in a legal space. I don’t care if your kids are light sleepers, I want to celebrate with fireworks, and I’ll do it in legal hours.
Thumbs up: To the Cats trailer and the Lion King remake for reminding us the weird possibilities of CGI. Apparently, the choices are either cats that look exactly like cats with no emotion or cats that look like hybrid humans.
Thumbs Up: Congrats to Rockwell Ice Cream for winning the overall “Best Ice Cream in America” prize. I would willingly die for their honeycomb ice cream.
Thumbs Up: To all the readers who comment and message and keep us accountable for what we do. You provide lots of conversations and lots of scrutiny so we are always triple checking our work and our accuracy.
Thumbs up: To the Springville Museum of Art for showcasing Utah quilters’ work for the art form it is at its “Annual Utah Quilt Show.”
Thumbs up: To Stephanie and Ezra Sosa and Eddie Hoyt for making it to the Top 20 and representing Utah County on “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Thumbs up: To Dustan Layng for making others smile by dressing up as Waldo at Utah concerts.