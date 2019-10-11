Thumbs Down: Why is it so cold? Utah weather is weird; I get it. But why was Wednesday morning the warmest part of the day? And then we have the frigid icebox of Thursday. For once, could we have a nice, gentle descent into winter, or more than two weeks of fall?
Thumbs Up: Vineyard is finally getting a second district elementary school. This is something that was already presumed after the Alpine School District Board of Education voted in 2017 to build another school there, but as projections changed, that school was on the chopping block, and the neighborhood was not pleased. The board voted to build the school there, which hopefully means that it is now a done done. That community has waited long enough. It's time.
Thumbs Up: The high school girls soccer playoffs are underway. These young ladies have put in tremendous amounts of time and effort to be at their best and we wish all of the Utah Valley teams the best of luck at state!
Thumbs Up: It's great that BYU women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross country are having phenomenal seasons. That helps to numb the pain of the Cougar football team's struggles a little.
Thumbs Up: Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in Orem will have their very own temple. Sure, it may seem silly for a temple to go basically smack in the middle of two other temples — the Provo Temple and the Mount Timpanogos Temple. But it will be exciting to see what kind of socioeconomic impacts a new temple has on the area.
Thumbs down: Thumbs way, way down to President Donald Trump for betraying the Kurdish allies and throwing them to the wolves even as they continue to fight ISIS as American troops withdraw to the sidelines. Kurdish forces are guarding literal thousands of captured ISIS fighters now without the help of the U.S. I didn't know much about this conflict but after extensive research, every new piece of information makes me more ashamed of our politics and our president and our abandoned claims of goodness or greatness in foreign affairs.
Thumbs Up: To Brie Larson and the rest of the women heroes at Marvel who are advocating for an all-female superhero movie. That would be the coolest and most amazing thing in the world for myself as a woman to watch a film with all female superheroines!
Thumbs Up: To the breathtaking colors across the mountains heralding the quick breath of autumn. Nature's first green is gold, season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, when yellow leaves or none or few do hang and all that.
Thumbs Up: To Sen. Mitt Romney and the other scores of the GOP who condemned Trump's withdrawal of troops from northern Syria. This was a horrendous act and Romney, Mitch McConnell and others stepped up and showed their spine by telling the president that this was a gross betrayal.
Thumbs Down: The reconstruction of Bulldog Boulevard is intended to make this stretch of road safer by adding medians to restrict left-turns to just the protected ones. Now that these medians are actually up, motorists are aghast that they can't turn left wherever they please. Hi, that was the entire problem. That was the entire reason there were so many crashes. I get it that it makes it a little more difficult to get to Don Joaquin's, but now you'll get there safely.