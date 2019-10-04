Thumbs up: To The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clarification on policy and procedures concerning worthy women and youth being allowed to be official witnesses to ordinances including live baptisms, and temple proxy baptisms and sealings. The law of witnesses says that all things will be established out of the mouths of two or three witnesses. For decades, sister missionaries have carried cards signed by the prophet at the time that proclaims they are official witnesses of Christ. Wednesday's announcements appears to add to that.
Thumbs up: To the U.S. Census Bureau for opening regional offices in Orem on Tuesday. They will need lots of paid workers, 1,700 exactly. While they are for one year only, those full and part time jobs will be a help to students, retirees and anyone needing some extra cash. We encourage everyone to be a part of a process ordered by the Constitution of the United States. Your action will help decide the future of our local roads, transportation, schools and much, much more.
Thumbs Up: It's been a great week of state high school boys golf with Lone Peak, Spanish Fork and Cedar Valley being the local teams leading the charge. The Knights won the 6A title for the sixth time in seven years.
Thumbs Down: BYU sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson gets back from shoulder surgery and then had to have surgery this week. That's another tough break for Cougars and specifically for a talented young athlete.
Thumbs Down: Construction is necessary for improvement and we look forward to it being completed on Interstate 15 in Lehi. Recent daily driving in Lehi was so erratic it felt more unfamiliar than driving in a foreign country. It is incredibly difficult to follow designated driving paths at night, with it shifting on a near nightly basis. We happened to accidentally drive the wrong way due to unclear signage and shifting road closures. Yikes!
Thumbs Up: All of the dog movies that have come out in the past two years. I don't care what anybody says, these movies are made by dog lovers for dog lovers and are just happy movies.
Thumbs Down: Watching these dog movies the most unrealistic parts of them are that the main characters get to take their dogs everywhere. Wish that was more true! Obviously people with allergies shouldn't have to be exposed to animals, but dogs are really nice.
Thumbs Up: Pumpkin! Everything! Not just pumpkin spice, but including pumpkin spice, and savory pumpkin dishes! It's winter squash season, y'all.
Thumbs Up: VSCO girls. I don't understand why people are making fun of teen girls who want to do things like use less plastic and make each other friendship bracelets? These are nice things and we should all be more like VSCO girls.
Thumbs Down: People that make fun of stuff "girls" and "women" like, i.e. pumpkin spice stuff and VSCO girls. Pumpkin spice is delicious, get over it. Things women like are valid and cool and trendsetting.
Thumbs Up: If you haven't had a chance, take a minute and look at our special LDS Conference edition that focuses on women's roles within the LDS Church. It is extremely interesting how roles have evolved and shifted, and our reporters who worked on this did a fantastic job.