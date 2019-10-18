Thumbs up: Utah Valley once again had tremendous success in high school girls tennis as Lone Peak and Timpview both won state championships. Congratulations on a great year, ladies!
Thumbs down: The BYU football team failed to win another close game. Players, coaches, schemes, execution, there is plenty of blame to go around. The Cougars need to get things turned around in a hurry.
Thumbs down: To those complaining about Provo’s Bulldog Boulevard getting renamed to Cougar Boulevard. Provo High School is gone, and it doesn’t really make sense to keep the school’s mascot as the name of the street anymore. Also, it’s just a road name, people! Is it really that big of a deal what it’s called?
Thumbs up: To fall break. A lot of other states don’t have fall breaks for their schools, so Utah is lucky to have this extra few days off of school to go out and enjoy all the fun fall activities the area has to offer.
Thumbs Up: To Vineyard for being bold enough to try ranked choice voting. If accepted, it would eliminate primary elections and shorten the campaigning season. That in itself is the greatest gift to the voting public. We will be watching this November to see how it goes for you and for Payson the only two cities in Utah to take this style of voting on.
Thumbs Up: Happy fall break! For many people, this comes as a nice break from school and the last chance to get into nature before it begins to snow. Have fun, but remember to stay safe out there. Bring water if you’re hiking, and be sure to wear sunscreen.
Thumbs Down: The electric scooters are really fun, but they are still technically a vehicle. So when I see a guy riding a scooter go across all lanes of traffic from one bike lane to a sidewalk, I seriously question the attention of the scooter rider and their concern for their own safety. I almost hit the guy because I was turning left as he was acting like he owned the entire street.
Thumbs Up: It’s really a shock to the system to realize how beautiful Utah is. We’re coming to the end of leaf peeping season — that hard freeze last week hit us hard — but the mountains are still just truly spectacular as they’re coated in fall colors. What a beaUTAHful place we live in!
Thumbs Down: It seems at this point that BYU football shouldn’t be expected to go to a bowl game, which marks another year of frustrating play. How long can Kalani keep his job?
Thumbs Up: NBA play is right around the corner, with the Jazz already in preseason play. Here’s to another postseason run!
Thumbs Up: To Vineyard seeking a RAP tax. The city is gradually growing, and with a small commercial sales tax base as is, it’ll be really nice to have that RAP tax already in place before the commercial sector grows more.
Thumbs Up: To the impending groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It has been a long time coming. It was the last temple announced by the late President Thomas S. Monson.