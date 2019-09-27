Thumbs Up: The state tournaments for the fall high school sports season are getting underway, starting with boys golf. We wish the best of luck to all the golfers vying for individual and team success at their respective tournaments.
Thumbs Up: The BYU women’s volleyball and women’s soccer teams both got big road wins over ranked opponents last week. These are two excellent teams, so if you haven’t seen them in action yet be sure to take the next opportunity to see just how good they are.
Thumbs Up: To the official beginning of fall, or autumn, depending on where you’re from. I’m ready for cooler days, fall colors, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and Halloween costumes. Utah County is full of fall activities and has entered one of the most beautiful times of the year.
Thumbs Down: To disrespectful electronic scooter users. Please keep the parked scooters off of sidewalks and parked upright. Follow the driving rules and make sure children are not using the scooters as you agreed to it. These can be a good thing, but its up to all of us to make sure they are cared for and out of the way of baby strollers, wheelchairs and others needing a cleared pathway.
Thumbs up: The Provo Library is a really awesome public place that everyone should support! And books rock!
Thumbs up: To sweater weather! This is that lovely time of year when everyone’s clothing is way more flattering.
Thumbs down: I need a sweater in the morning and a sweater at night but it’s still too hot during the day. I guess I shouldn’t expect anything different from a Utah fall, but these are some dramatic temperature swings.
Thumbs up: Those electronic scooters really are quite handy for short, quick trips around Provo.
Thumbs down: Not enough bike lanes are in Provo or Orem to accommodate the scooters safely. This has led to the discovery that some of Provo’s sidewalks are heinously bad and jarring to ride over. Finally, I think people probably just shouldn’t ride them along historic Center Street at all. There’s too many people and someone is bound to get hurt!
Thumbs Up: Congragulations to Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Department for being recognized as Communicator of the Year by the Utah PIO Association. Nisha is always extremely professional to work with and we have appreciated her help in being a line of communication to the police and to the going-ons of the city.
Thumbs Down: It seems highly unlikely that Mayor Richard Brunst didn’t know what he was doing. Come on, some of those calls to his 401(k) manager were days apart. How does that not raise any red flags and also not be seen as a glaring issue?
Thumbs Down: Can we just pretend that the loss to University of Washington never happened? Because that was some of the worst football seen. Here’s hoping for a better week at Toledo.
Thumbs Up: The fall colors at the higher elevations are spectacular right now. We live in a beautiful state and if you haven’t yet, get out there and check out all the splendor of the mountains that Utah has to offer.
Thumbs Down: The story of Christopher Poulson and what he did to Emily and Gabriel Almiron is so heart-breaking and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of all involved.