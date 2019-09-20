Thumbs down: To Orem’s decision to turn down a proposed hotel and gas station in the empty plot just off the Orem freeway exit. That prime property spot has been empty for a long time and needs to be utilized. One of the main reasons the zone change was turned down was that “the gas station bother(ed)” them — the council didn’t want one to be among the first things drivers see coming into town. But there’s literally already a gas station less than a block down from the lot, and having another one would be mutually beneficial to both the station owner and everyone driving in the area.
Thumbs Up: To Just Add Chocolate opening a new location in Provo soon. The build-your-own-chocolates shop is a fun experience, and the Provo community is literally going to eat it up. It’ll be a new and unique date, friend and family activity.
Thumbs up: To students who came hours early to get their seat at the Brigham Young University devotional Tuesday featuring Russell M. Nelson. Hope the good seats helped and that you didn’t sleep through the lesson of “The Five Truths.” The sixth truth most adults know, the talk will be around and replayed forever and we can sleep in.
Thumbs up: To that 2-year-old bear who had the courage to traverse the streets of Orem and go right to city hall. Facebook photos from several city employees and bystanders have made the bear famous and gave a morning of excitement to a town just waking up to Wednesday. Best wishes as you find a new home in the Wasatch Mountains. Now, where is that bear’s mama?
Thumbs up: Congratulations to Skyridge High School for being recognized by ESPN for its inclusion efforts for students with disabilities. The school has a soccer team that combines able-bodied athletes with students with disabilities, and give students with disabilities the opportunity to letter in athletics. People with disabilities are shoved into a corner all too often and are ignored. Or, when something is done to include them, it is the bare minimum. Skyridge has shown that it sees its students with special needs the same as all its other students — as valuable members of its student body.
Thumbs up: The BYU football team just beat a ranked opponent in Provo for the first time in four years. Utah Valley Cougar fans have been waiting a long time to celebrate a moment like this one.
Thumbs up: The Utah High School Activities Association waited until halfway through the prep football season to release its first RPI rankings. There is still a lot of football to be played and it is a mathematical formula, but it’s still a lot better to wait until a few games have been played on the field before starting to rank teams.
Thumbs up: Orem’s getting scooters! You can now grab a scooter in Provo, ride the UVX, get off at University Place, and scoot around the mall. You can even just pick up a scooter in Orem. Let’s hope this reduces traffic and congestion in the area as more people use the scooters for quick trips around town.