THUMBS UP Hats off to all of the high school athletes who are already competing for positioning in fall sports. With the new system in place for the state tournaments, every game matters. We look forward to great things from our teams this year.
THUMBS UP: The countdown is on for Orem’s new fitness center. The new facilities will offer a much-needed update for the community, and soon enough, there will be a new library in town, too. Orem’s services need to grow as the community does, and the new facilities will be a benefit for the entire community.
THUMBS UP: It’s less than a week until the new year begins for the Provo City School District, and the Alpine School District and Nebo School District will be following soon after. For many students, this year means being in new facilities. For others, like those who attend Timpview High School or Dixon Middle School, it means anxiously awaiting the November election to see if a bond will pay for new schools. Good luck to the new students out there, and be sure to start this year off on a good start.
THUMBS UP: To the individual who started the change.org petition to rename I-15 in Lehi to Rainbow Road from the famed “Mario Kart” game. Can’t think of a more appropriate nickname for that stretch of construction and the winding bumps and speeding cars careening toward near-miss accidents. Though, apparently only 153 other people agree.
THUMBS UP: BYU football players and coaches are already expressing how much they want to beat Utah in the season opener. Will it matter? We’ll find out on Aug. 29.
THUMBS UP: Provo comedy group JK! Studios made it to the semifinals on NBC’s “Bring the Funny.”
THUMBS UP: Stephanie and Ezra Sosa, of Provo, and Eddie Hoyt, of Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem, advanced to the Top 10 on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”
THUMBS DOWN: The median home price in our county has risen dramatically over the past several years, currently sitting at $335,000. In June 2017, it sat at $273,000. In June 2010, you could get a home in Utah County for a median price of $197,000. This ballooning of housing prices without much rise in average income in our area is horrible in terms of young adults and low-income residents trying to get out of the rental cycle. Additionally, most people around here are against adding more high-density housing to our area, but what else can many people afford in our current housing climate? Those condos and apartments will keep popping up everywhere as long as housing costs continue to rise without wages rising along with them.
THUMBS UP: To all the people who put so much work and effort into this summer’s city celebrations. People around the county can agree that they were a joy to attend; our newsroom had a delightful time covering the festivities and seeing our community having some summer fun.