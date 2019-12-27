To those who served others this Christmas whether in nonprofit organizations or in public services like our snow removal crews. What you render in service often goes unnoticed but keeps the public ship afloat. Thank you.
To cranky and unsafe motorists who think dragging on major thoroughfares during snowstorms is OK. You know who you are and shame on you.
To the moviegoers at the Thanksgiving Point Megaplex on Christmas who, despite a packed theater, were quiet and courteous to others. It made for a great experience and the laughter was contagious.
To those considering the possibility of rent control. While the proposal is not being considered seriously at the local level, the conversation may just be getting started. Inform yourself and take the time to understand the issue before making a snap judgment on the matter.
To all of the BYU football seniors who have dedicated so much time and effort to the program over the last four, five, or even seven years. No, things didn’t always go as we hoped but that doesn’t diminish their work and persistence.
Having a bowl game played that late on Christmas Eve. TV calls the shots and it was a good game but we’re glad BYU doesn’t regularly play in that time slot because it wasn’t a great experience (the fact that the Cougars lost didn’t help).
To Brigham Young University students undergoing faith crises feeling forced to leave their school or keep quiet about their doubts, as we reported earlier this week. Education, and college specifically, is about free inquiry and self-discovery, and all schools should embrace this and support students as they figure out who they are.
To Utah expanding Medicaid, as reported by the Associated Press, which will cover up to 120,000 adults starting Jan. 1. Not only does this mean more low-income people will receive health coverage but it reflects the will of the Utah voters who passed Medicaid expansion over a year ago.
As unbelievable as it sounds, there are literally people walking among us who wear it as a badge of honor to proclaim they have never seen a single entry in the Star Wars canon. (You know who you are!) Hey, if you don’t like Star Wars, I get it. But how can you know if you’ve never attempted to even see a single film? Can these people even be trusted?
I’ve got to hand it to Star Wars fans for never failing to disappoint in their withering criticism for something they base their entire life view upon. I’ve yet to see “The Rise of Skywalker” myself but judging by fan reaction on social media, you’d think the latest, and last, installment in the Skywalker saga was instead the second coming of “Ishtar.”
I give myself a raspberry, a buffalo chip, a lump of coal and a thumb’s down for tearing myself away from family activities on Christmas Eve to spend nearly four hours watching BYU’s bowl game vs. Hawaii come down to the Cougars needing 2 stinking yards to win the game and coaches delivering the equivalent of a Slurpee brain freeze. First, the Cougars had to call a time out because lining up for the trick play they had called took too long and was in danger of not getting snapped in time and then — despite having a couple minutes to actually think about it — opted for the most ridiculous play call since trying a fake punt from their own end zone against Boise State a few years back. It was 2 yards, yo, and two-down territory at that point (rather than trust the defense). Any long-suffering BYU fan could have written the script for exactly what was going to happen after the play call that shall not be named.