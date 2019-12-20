THUMBS DOWN: So, you’re telling me that House Democrats have voted to impeach President Trump in hearings Republicans have called rigged and unfair because they weren’t allowed to call all the witnesses they wanted, and now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t sending those articles of impeachment to the Senate because the Republicans are refusing to approve key witnesses the Democrats want to testify? Let me see if I have this correct: The GOP thinks the House proceedings were a sham and the Dems are complaining that the Senate trial will be rigged and unfair. OK, got it. It appears like this overall completely partisan clown show from both sides won’t be over until November.
THUMBS DOWN: There’s a pretty standard format to elementary school Christmas programs that runs as follows: 1. Parents arrive early and jockey for the best seats. 2. The kids sing upbeat Christmas songs. 3. The kids deploy various entertaining and fun hand movements and actions while singing said upbeat Christmas songs. 4. Parents hold up cell phones and video Little Julie and Johnny with wanton disregard for those behind them as if they were at a Rolling Stones concert.
But apparently the elementary school program I attended today in Eagle Mountain didn’t get the memo. For starters, six of the seven class performances sang to a backing track — complete with original vocals, yo — that were played at such a loud volume on the overhead speakers that you literally could not hear any of the kids singing. Add to that, several of the classes had no choreographed or very minimal actions so that it basically rendered their time on stage both moot and mute. If that’s going to be the case, just send the kids home with a CD of the songs and we can listen to the recorded versions on our own time. Bah humbug!
THUMBS UP: It was great to see highly rated four-star LDS offensive lineman Andrew Gentry sign with Virginia this week in the early signing period for college football. It’s nice to see that at least BYU didn’t lose out on another top prospect to the University of Utah.
THUMBS UP: To all those who silently go about doing something nice for someone in secrecy this holiday season. Your presence is felt.
THUMBS UP: To Provo for providing a free Christmas party for residents, particularly children, who may never have felt the holiday spirit. This was an extra gesture this year.
THUMBS DOWN: To road construction workers who could not figure out at least one safe entrance to the Provo Pioneer Village on 500 West. The annual Pioneer Christmas Celebration over three days had to be cancelled because while there was room to come to the party, residents were not allowed in.
THUMBS DOWN: To a Utah man illegally importing and selling devices that convert semi-automatic handguns to be fully automatic, as reported by the Associated Press. This is dangerous and unsettling in a time when mass shootings and gun violence are rampant.
THUMBS UP: Arthritis is often seen as a condition that’s restricted just to seniors, but one Brigham Young University student is trying to change that. Ethan Nelson used to literally be the poster boy for the National Arthritis Foundation. Now, he’s being honored by the organization for his efforts to connect young adults with arthritis. He’s raised hundreds for the cause, convinced others to volunteer and even woke up at 4 a.m. in order to help out with the annual Jingle Bell Run in Salt Lake City. After feeling lonely in his own diagnosis, Nelson wants to make sure that others feel supported.
THUMBS DOWN: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t even out yet, and it seems like we’re already being blasted with spoilers. So let’s all agree to be nice, not naughty, this holiday season, and keep all spoilers to ourselves. Yes, that includes the “spoilers out of context” posts. We only get to experience genuine surprises once, and let’s make sure it doesn’t get ruined for anyone.
THUMBS UP: To a 17-year-old getting ready to graduate from Brigham Young University. We reported this week that Spencer Jackman is set to graduate from BYU this month with a degree in communications studies before even being old enough to vote. It is inspiring to see someone so young already accomplishing so much. Congrats, Spencer.
