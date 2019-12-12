THUMBS UP: To Provo and Westport Capital for finally coming to agreement on The Mix at River's Edge. It is well past time for this development to be finished and become a welcome part of Provo and one of the great entry points into the city. The Mix location on the University Parkway has looked like a blighted area for far too long.
THUMBS UP: To the Read Early, Read Often book drive that is in the final phase of collecting children's books for non-profit agencies and programs like Sub-for-Santa. The book drive is part of the EveryDay Learners program with the United Way of Utah County.
THUMBS UP: BYU men's basketball rebounded from a brutal OT loss to Utah with a pair of impressive performances in wins over UNLV and Nevada. Now we'll see if the Cougars can keep it going as they face another big test against a very good Utah State team.
THUMBS DOWN: It was disappointing to see some BYU fans feel the need to gloat about Utah football's loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game because of Ute fans who have gloated about Cougar misfortunes. Don't stoop to that level. The world has too much negativity already.
THUMBS DOWN: It's beginning to look a lot like...it'll be cloudy forever. If we can't get a little snow for Christmas, can we at least get some sunshine? This gloomy, overcast weather makes it hard to feel the Christmas spirit. Between that, and building bad air, the entire valley has been a wall of gray this month.
THUMBS UP: Improvements in air quality. Skies this week in Utah Valley have been significantly clearer than they were last week. As of Thursday morning, Provo's air quality is ranked as "good" on the Air Quality Index, much better than the "Unsafe for Sensitive Groups" ranking it had last week. It feels good to breathe and see clearly in Utah County!
THUMBS DOWN: Misinformation. Many residents believe, and some news outlets have reported, that the Utah County Commission is considering a 100% property tax increase. In actuality, no commissioner is proposing raising the county portion of property taxes by more than 69%. With many people being upset about the increase, it doesn't help that there is misunderstanding about how much property taxes would actually be raised.
THUMBS UP: Live Nation's brand new Lawn Pass for USANA Amphitheatre offers entry and a spot on the grass for every concert during the venue's 2020 season. What a great way to not only see some of your favorite bands, but also to expand your musical tastes and genres a bit for one pretty manageable price. See you under the stars!
THUMBS DOWN: What's with the guy finalists on season two of "Provo's Most Eligible"? SPOILER ALERT! Things looked all fine and dandy on the season finale, with a trio of well-dressed kissing couples on the grounds of Orem's beautiful Sleepy Ridge Golf Course. But then the "Men Tell All" episode hit, only to reveal that all three couples had separated pretty quickly after the show. One finalist's mother apparently put the kibosh on her son's relationship. (Maybe "PME" needs contestants to get permission slips from their moms first?) Another finalist invited his gal to join him on a family trip to Oregon -- only to have the offer rescinded by his family (something about not having enough room in the car, a last nuclear family vacation, etc. Ouch!) (You thought we were just joking about requiring parental permission slips, right?) The third couple fared little better -- but at least their breakup occurred AFTER an out-of-state trip to visit his parents. If Provo's most eligible can't find true love on an internet dating show -- or at least a relationship that survives several weeks -- what hope is there for the dating population at large?
THUMBS DOWN: Not sure if there's an official memo on this or if it's just something that is inherently obvious to anyone who understands anything about sports, but if you are a coach on one team, you really have no business yelling at players on the opposing team or telling them what they should or should not do. That is the job of the other coaching staff. As a coach, if you can't refrain from following this very simple etiquette, especially when going through the handshake line at the end of the game, then maybe sit that one out.