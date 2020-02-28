THUMBS DOWN: To the Lehi City Council issuing a proclamation declaring Lehi a "sanctuary city for the unborn" and the Utah County Commission adopting a resolution declaring the county a "Second Amendment sanctuary." Neither of these actions have any policy impact and it is disappointing to see elected officials using public resources to take politically charged, symbolic stances. Local leaders should focus on local issues that they have jurisdiction over.
THUMBS UP: To tens of thousands of books at Brigham Young University's Harold B. Lee library being saved from destruction after a water pipe burst in a utility room on the library's second level over the weekend. Thankfully, the library staff recently received training on how to respond to such a situation and was able to prevent the books from being damaged. BYU is lucky to have a well-trained and quick-responding library staff.
THUMBS UP: To the Utah Department of Transportation crews that have been working hard on a major redo of 500 West in Provo. Motorists using the area will be happy to learn the project is half-way done and will be hoping for a better summer this year than last.
THUMBS UP: To the Utah Legislature for passing a more sensible Bigamy bill that takes polygamy out of the criminal level, except in the cases of child abuse and welfare fraud. It has been a long time since the raids of the 1950's in southern Utah's Hildale City and bordering Colorado City in Arizona. The time for this bill is long past due.
THUMBS UP: The LDS Film Festival is presenting its 19th program this week at the SCERA Center For the Arts. This year's film slate looks to have several quality films worth checking out. The festival is showing some past favorites in the SCERA's two theaters during the day, with new films taking over the screen each evening. Not all films have an overt tie in to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but tend to focus on some theme of faith or hope. So peruse the schedule, find something that looks interesting to you, grab your popcorn and come check it out.
THUMBS DOWN: What is it these days with Salt Lake-based basketball teams that have the word "Utah" in their name? First, the University of Utah men's team has gone the entire PAC-12 season without winning a single road game -- and most of those losses have been blowouts. Adding insult to mediocrity, now you're telling me the Utah Jazz seemingly can't win a home game? Returning from the All-Star break, where Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were both rewarded for great seasons to that point, the Jazz have gone completely into the tank. Four straight losses at home, including three games where they were not even competitive. The Jazz have gone from competing for the 2 seed in the West to once again looking like a first-round loser when the playoffs roll around (or worse!). It's got to be getting to the point where even Jazz public address announcer Dan Roberts must be grimacing every time he delivers his trademark, "How 'bout this Jazz?" query to the home crowd, fearing what the answer might be.
THUMBS UP: It's satisfying to see Major League Baseball pitchers taking matters into their own hand when it comes to penalizing the Houston Astros for their brazen cheating in recent seasons past. So far, in five spring training games to date, Astros hitters have been hit by a pitch seven times, the most of any team. By contrast, last year through five preseason games, only one Astro hitter had been plunked. Coincidence? We think not. Kudos to the pitchers exacting vigilante justice also for mixing it up. Several batters have been hit by off-speed pitches, and a few who weren't even with the team during its cheating era have also been beaned, offering up a credible ranking on the plausible deniability scale.
THUMBS UP: To the Utah House of Representatives recently passing a bill to reduce the prosecution and incarceration of young children. The bill is beneficial for both those directly involved with child prosecution cases and for taxpayers as a whole, as it intends to keep children engaged with their families and connected to counseling, along with lowering state costs by reducing the number of incarcerations.