The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released their “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” online Wednesday morning. Having the handbook easily accessible anywhere in the world is a great step toward complete transparency. Whether or not you disagree with a particular policy, the church is continuing its transition into the 21st Century.
The Provo City Council finally amended its land use plan to allow ancillary breweries in restaurants in two downtown zones and regional shopping center areas after a great deal of turmoil. While it is incredibly beneficial for the area, the tumultuous debate should worry some residents. The presence of a brewery does not decrease the overall health of a population on its own, and the council’s opposition to the possibility of a more diverse entrepreneurial scene is troubling.