To Gov. Gary Herbert announcing that the Legislature will repeal the statewide tax reform that passed in December. Tens of thousands of Utahns signed a citizen referendum in opposition to the tax reform. The repeal shows that the people of Utah have a voice and that the legislature is listening to that voice.
To Primary Children’s Hospital building a new campus in Lehi. Utah County is home to large families, which means there are a lot of kids in the county. A new pediatric care center will serve those kids and benefit current Utah County residents, as well as future ones.
To new Provo Municipal Councilman Travis Hoban for ending a two hour discussion on whether zoning should be amended to allow brew pubs and microbreweries in the downtown and regional shopping center zones. Hoban’s final thoughts deferred to former LDS Church President Joseph F. Smith and his General Conference statement from 1911 on the reason why the Hotel Utah was going to sell alcohol. Hoban, quoting Smith said, “Unless it is provided for them they will go somewhere else, and instead of beholding and viewing the beauties of Zion they will go where they will see everything that is not beautiful and that which is not good.”
To the Provo Sustainability Committee for its tireless effort to help residents and city personnel make Provo a more livable, environmentally sound and desirable place to work and recreate. We tip our hats to Don Jarvis, Shawn Miller and Austin Taylor and all those who work with them. Provo is a better place because of what you do.
To Brigham Young University for establishing a Community Relations Council that is working with Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and her administrative team in building bridges of communication and understanding. They are addressing issues that affect not only the students, faculty and staff on campus, but the residents of Provo. This has been a decades-long struggle and a much overdue relationship.
BYU and UVU women’s basketball teams had morning games on Thursday in front of thousands of local elementary school kids. What a great experience for both the kids and the players.
The BYU men’s basketball team couldn’t stay with Gonzaga again. It’s great to be tested against one of the top programs in the country two or three times each year but we would like to see the Cougars narrow the gap.