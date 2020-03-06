FILE - In this March 2, 2020 file photo, a health alert for people traveling to China is shown at a TSA security checkpoint at the Denver International Airport in Denver. The spread of the coronavirus, including cases in the U.S., has many small business owners canceling or changing plans, arranging for staffers to work from home, even asking employees who have traveled to places with widespread outbreaks to stay home for as long as a month. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)