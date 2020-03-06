THUMBS UP: To Orem for taking a party approach to the 2020 Census gathering. We suggest keeping the Barbara Walters 20/20 TV show look alike contest as part of your big event March 26. Photo opportunities for the city bulletin could prove a great incentive to residents to get that online census survey done.
THUMBS UP: Mark and Robin Harmon for the years of service they have given to Provo through the families legacy car dealership. After 70 years in the business, Mark Harmon has retired. During his tenure of caring for his grandfather's business he built a reputation of honesty, reliability and love for the people of Provo. The city can use more proprietors like him. Enjoy your retirement.
THUMBS UP: To UVU's recently established Community Mental Health Clinic. The clinic serves both the university's students (for $10 a session) and anyone in the community (for $15 a session). There are so many people in this area, students or non-students, struggling to afford mental health care or even find a place that doesn't have a months-long waiting list. Utah in general has a big problem with mental health and suicide, and this clinic has great potential to make a significant difference in our area.
THUMBS DOWN: To people overreacting about the coronavirus, or purporting the conspiracy theory that the virus is some sort of liberal hoax by politicians or the news media ... where do you guys come up with this stuff? Stop buying out all the toilet paper and water bottles (this isn't some sort of zombie apocalypse or natural disaster that will seclude you in your home and block your water sources ...), start being more mindful about washing your hands the right way, get a flu shot, and calm down.
THUMBS UP: To all of the Utah Valley boys and girls basketball teams that competed in their respective state tournaments. It was a great week, especially for Springville and Timpview who made it to the end.
THUMBS UP: To the BYU men's basketball team for getting the second seed in the West Coast Conference tournament. Hopefully the Cougars take advantage of the early byes to get a win or two.