In a county that’s seen as much construction as ours has, you’d think people would know that orange cones mean to slow down by now. There’s been two semitrucks that have toppled onto their sides on Interstate 15 near Lehi this week, leading to freeway closures that have lasted several hours. Most crashes are avoidable. Just because we see construction a lot doesn’t mean that you can zip through construction zones. Think about the workers and other drivers, and take it down a few mph so everyone can go home safely.
Thank you to the firefighters, EMS personnel, police officers, snowplow drivers and many other public employees who worked a busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend. With a big snowstorm, destructive fire, numerous crashes and a nine-hour freeway shutdown, it was a busy holiday weekend spent away from their families.
Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge’s proposed implementing a 69% increase to the general levy portion of property taxes (a reduction from his previous proposal of 100%). Giving a big helping hand to the $9.3 million in deficits the county currently has for only an additional $85 a year for the average county homeowner, to me, seems well worth it. Even the Utah Taxpayers Association, which almost never support tax increases of any kind, agrees that these increases are long overdue. Many of our county departments seriously need these extra funds.
Advocates who recently gathered at the state capitol to voice support for a resolution calling on the Utah Legislature to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. I would have been there right along with you all had I been able to make it! The amendment is a no-brainer, and Utah would continue its legacy of pioneering women’s rights by ratifying it.
It was a brutal week for BYU athletics as women’s soccer lost at Stanford in the NCAA quarterfinals, women’s basketball lost at home to Utah in overtime, football lost at San Diego State and men’s basketball lost at Utah in overtime. Ouch.
We all had high hopes for the Utah Jazz this year but things still haven’t come together. Will this team ever figure it out and play at an elite level? It doesn’t look like it right now.
PEG Development is beginning the cleanup at the old RC Willey/Sears building at 200 North and 100 West in Provo, in preparation for their new mixed-use development. The property has been somewhat of and eyesore on the block. It’s time to see what develops.
To all those city council members throughout the county who have served and will be saying goodbye to their elected position at the end of the month. Your service and dedication to helping make your city or town and all of Utah County better is appreciated. We recognize the time and energy, phone calls, emails and texts you receive on a daily basis to answer resident’s questions and to be a problem solver. Thank you.
Shame on all the naughty people who think taking packages off porches is OK; it is not. At this time of year we understand some of you may need a gift or two for family and friends or you need money for some reason that moves you to steal other people’s property. For those who continue this practice, expect a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking and perhaps a warrant for your arrest. We’ll make sure it’s tied up in a big red Christmas ribbon.
Driving through Utah County on Wednesday felt like being in Stephen King’s “The Mist.” Hopefully the inversion clears up and, more importantly, our leaders take efforts to clean up air in the state.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed changing the status of Utah Lake’s June sucker from endangered to threatened. This is fantastic news for anyone concerned about conservation and balancing ecosystems in our state and county.