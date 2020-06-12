THUMBS UP: One more time to Chris Clark, perhaps one of the most influential people in theater in Utah County and throughout the world. His knowledge, training, kindness, truthfulness and love of theater has brought many students and associates to his door. Chris died June 5 after five year with ALS. We commend him for his drive and fortitude. Condolences to his wife Lisa and his young family.
THUMBS DOWN: To protestors who stormed the Seattle City Hall in a “takeover” of the city. While current messages are important on racism, it is important to remember that if change is going to start working there much be a coming together of wills, heart and minds, not an act of breaking the law and endangering lives.
THUMBS UP: To Lehi softball senior Lexi Butterfield and the Pioneers for gathering donations on behalf of the Orem softball program, which had parts of its field vandalized with graffiti. It was a great example of shining light on the good instead of the ba.
THUMBS UP: To Richard Wilson and Isaac Asiata for taking the time to talk to the Spanish Fork football team about racism and other important issues. Only through these types of conversations can we work toward improving as a society.
THUMBS UP: Gov. Gary Herbert announced that the majority of the state of Utah will remain yellow in light of the growing daily COVID-19 confirmations that are being reported. Surely, any number of people are ready to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, but the decision to not move forward into the green phase of the governor’s comprehensive re-opening plan was made in good faith. While much of the world is continuing forward after the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is still in its grasp. Residents should be mindful of their health and take proper measures to ensure the safety of their loved ones. These measure have already been laid out, and although the state has moved on from its days of quarantine and telecommuting, wearing masks and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet a part should be exercised at any opportunity.
THUMBS DOWN: The human remains of two children were found in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s Idaho residence Tuesday. Families of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 8-year-old Joshua Vallow have confirmed that the human remains belong to the children, who have been missing since September. While following the story of Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell, there has been a number of twists and turns that have left investigators, media and the public sick to our stomachs. As litigation continues to play out in Idaho courts, residents of Utah are looking back at the times they spent with Chad Daybell and his first wife, Tammy Daybell, who played key roles in the Springville community. This isn’t the outcome anyone hoped for, but hopefully, with the recovery of the bodies, some closure can come to the friends and families of all of those involved.
THUMBS UP: To the Assemble app. If you live in Utah County, you should go download this app right now. It’s a brilliant way for us as citizens to voice our opinions on the biggest current local issues to our government officials without having to go out of our way to attend boring council meetings or write and send a letter. Our elected officials should serve us, and make important decisions based off what the citizens want, and this is the way to communicate that! After you sign into the app, it literally takes seconds to vote your opinion.
THUMBS UP: To the Black community members who are sharing their stories of personal experiences with racism. I can imagine sharing the stories is a hard, brave thing to do, and I hope that all of us are taking the time to read or listen and learn.
THUMBS UP: To the film “Just Mercy,” and to the movie’s studio’s decision to stream it for free for the whole month of June. The film tells the incredible true story of lawyer Bryan Stevenson’s work of defending those wrongly condemned (mostly African Americans) to capital punishment. If you’re looking for ways to educate yourself on black civil rights issues, this is a good, easy way to start. Find it on Amazon Video or justmercyfilm.com. (edited)