To The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for being transparent and publishing its new handbook of instructions for not only church leadership and members but for the public as well. Updates online will make it so all who are interested will know where the church’s position is on various policies and procedures.
To Provo Municipal Council for asking residents to weigh in on the discussion of brewpubs and ancillary breweries to restaurants in the DT1, DT2 and SC3 zones of downtown Provo. We encourage residents to take the survey on the council’s open city hall website before it closes Feb. 17 and let your opinions on both sides be heard.
To Brooker’s Founding Flavors Ice Cream expanding from its one store in Vineyard to a second in Provo.
To the state Legislature voting to repeal the tax reform they passed in December. With more than 100,000 Utah residents signing a referendum in opposition to the tax reform, it is clear that lawmakers need to return to the drawing board and come up with another solution.
To the countless Sundance Film Festival selfies taken by Provo resident Lisa Herrera. It’s always fun to look through photos and see what famous faces you can spot in Utah.
To Rep. Suzanne Harrison, Utah Child Care Cooperative and others who are pushing for innovative solutions for our area’s child care challenges during the current state legislative session. A high number of both child care centers and parents looking for child care are struggling in Utah — something everyone in the area should feel concern about, as the stability of the child care system has a huge impact on the whole community and economy.
To Village Inn’s bankruptcy and subsequent closure of restaurants in our county. Many locals, including several Herald employees, patronized the eatery often and loved its pies, breakfasts and other food over generations.