THUMBS UP: Provo is trying to come up with greener ways for people to get around!
THUMBS DOWN: Having to pay $1 every time you unlock a scooter makes it difficult to use for a “night out,” and “pausing” isn’t a real cost-effective option. Also, it’s too scary to ride them on the streets of Provo.
THUMBS UP: Municipal elections are typically hard to get large voter turnout for, despite being the most important elections that take place. For residents who mailed in their ballot or dropped it off on Tuesday, thank you for participating in the primary election and doing your duty as a voter. It might not be glamorous, but it’s necessary. Our cities need informed city council candidates to make sound laws and ordinances to move our progress forward successfully.
THUMBS UP: To the Provo’s class of 1949 who have lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War, the Korean and Vietnam wars, 9/11 and the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, and the space age. These 88-year-olds are really something and they know how to keep and build a friend.
THUMBS UP: It was a good idea for Orem Development Services to build a website that will help resident know what projects are being built and where they are on the building timeline.
THUMBS UP: The drought is over. High school football is here, college football is right around the corner and real pro football is on the horizon. Time to enjoy some great gridiron action!
THUMBS UP: 23.58 percent of people voted in the city municipal elections! It’s such an important way to be involved at the level of government that will directly affect you the most.
THUMBS UP: Well done to the athletes like those on the Westlake girls soccer team. After losing a heartbreaker in overtime on the road to rival Lehi, many of the Thunder players responded by giving smiles and hugs to their Pioneer counterparts. Now that is how to react to a loss with style and maturity.
THUMBS UP: Thank you to Sundance Mountain Resort and Bluebird Cafe for bringing Nashville’s songwriter round concert experience to Utah with the Bluebird Cafe Concert Series.
THUMBS DOWN: This year has seen a number of arsons at church buildings belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the state. Regardless of faith beliefs, this kind of criminal behavior is unacceptable in our communities and endangers those in the buildings and those who live next to them. We sincerely hope this trend ends.
THUMBS UP: We hope the local Santaquin community comes together to support the fundraising needed to enable a continuation of showing of its history at the Chieftain Museum. Without community support, endeavors like these cannot be sustained.
THUMBS UP: It’s tomato season!