THUMBS UP: To the hundreds of volunteers who help each year to make all of the events of America’s Freedom Festival a success. The long hours, heat and other issues are off-putting to many, but these volunteers and patriots endure. Thanks for all you do.
THUMBS UP: To our Utah County Fire Departments. We can only hope the next few days are calm. We also thank any resident who takes the time to rethink using fireworks, particularly our younger neighbors who choose not to play with fire this year.
THUMBS DOWN: To anyone who is physically able to get a COVID-19 vaccine but has chosen not to. Yes, it is a personal decision but this is the most scrutinized vaccine in human history and the overwhelming evidence is that the benefits significantly outweigh the risks. Hopefully people will seek and follow sound medical advice on the issue instead of relying on political grandstanding or anecdotes to make such an important choice.
THUMBS UP: To Gov. Spencer Cox and other Utah officials for pleading with residents to skip fireworks this year as nearly the entire state experiences "extreme" drought conditions. While lighting off fireworks with family and friends is obviously a big highlight of any July celebration, it is clear that the enjoyment brought on by fireworks is outweighed by the damage they can cause. Let's all do our part and put the bottle rockets and roman candles away until next year.
THUMBS UP: To BYU's Lila Galeai and Lone Peak's Berlin Long for playing incredible golf at the Utah State Women's Amateur Championship. The two friends battled in another classic duel in the final round with Galeai emerging victorious in a sudden-death playoff. Both golfers performed at a high level and should be very proud of their accomplishments.
THUMBS DOWN: To climbing gas prices and reports that they will soon be higher than they have been since 2014. According to GasBuddy, the average gas prices in the Provo-Orem Metropolitan Statistical Area have risen 8.3 cents per gallon in the past week. Utah County is not unique in this regard, and gas prices are rising both state and nationwide. Here's to hoping that this new normal of excessively high gas prices isn't here to stay.
THUMBS UP: To the BYU athletic department for attempting to be on the cutting edge of the evolution of name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities. This is still a murky issue with a lot to be figured out, but the Cougars are doing everything they can think of to help the athletes understand and make the most of the possibilities.
THUMBS UP: To all of us out there settling for nothing less than the perfection -- as we see it -- of our friends, neighbors, fellow citizens (non-citizens, too!) and, heck, even those people we don't even know when it comes to vaccinations, watering our lawns or even thinking about striking any kind of match this summer. I was beginning to worry how to wisely fill up the time I spent in 2020 publicly shaming anyone without a mask -- but thankfully 2021 has gifted us several new causes to browbeat people over. And don't even get me started on whether or not pineapple belongs on a pizza!
THUMBS DOWN: To the drastic dip in national membership numbers for both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. It's shocking that no one, apparently, saw this coming.
THUMBS UP: To President Joe Biden for spicing up normal, mundane press conferences with his comedic crazed whispering routine. OK, so he might have taken President Theodore Roosevelt's sage advice to "Speak softly and carry a big stick" a bit too literally. In this case, however, the comedy comes through loud and clear.
THUMBS DOWN: To the insane upward trajectory of gas prices and inflation. It's shocking that no one, apparently, saw this coming.
THUMBS UP: To those who make commitments and keep them. Like Jerry Seinfeld riffing on rental car reservations, the most important part of the commitment is not making it. It's keeping it.