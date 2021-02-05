THUMBS UP: To Young Living for its $4.5 million donation to Utah Valley University's new student center. UVU is an important part of Utah Valley and the students that attend deserve the amenities provided from a new center just for them. We applaud public/private partnerships that build our communities and make it a better place to live, work and play.
THUMBS DOWN: To any voted in leader in our nation who places more trust in conspiracy theories than in data-driven, human-tested formal processes of our working form of government. All we want is for our leaders to respect our vote and to get to businesses working together to strengthen our country and work across the aisle to better those laws that need to be and strengthen the ones we already have. Lasers from the skies starting California's wildfires is not an item of consequence.
THUMBS UP: February is Black History Month. Over the past year, we have seen great strides in the fight against racism. This does not mean, however, that the fight is through. This month is the perfect time to reflect on micro-aggressions and biases housed within each of us. No one is perfect, and Black History Month is the time to take matters into our own hands, start with ourselves and educate others for the hope of a future world where no one is judged for the color of their skin.
THUMBS UP: To Richard Losee for dropping his lawsuit against Utah County that he filed in response to the Bridal Veil Falls conservation easement approved late last year. Losee, whose plans of building a tram and drug treatment facility at the falls were derailed by the conservation easement, says he intends to support an effort by the Utah State Legislature to make Bridal Veil Falls a state monument. While the lawsuit against the county never should have been filed in the first place, it is great news that it didn't go anywhere and was dismissed by Losee himself after less than a month.
THUMBS UP: To Provo's Parks and Recreation for being nationally accredited and ranked within the top 2% of parks and recreation departments in the country. Particularly during a pandemic that shut down recreation throughout the state, it is great to see a local department getting national recognition for the good it does for the Provo community.
THUMBS UP: To college sports flexibility. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lot of games being postponed our cancelled, but both BYU and UVU sports teams have tried to adapt to the circumstances. The Cougar and Wolverine volleyball teams added a game on Thursday, while the BYU basketball team shifted to host Gonzaga on Monday. We hope these teams keep finding ways to compete.
THUMBS UP: To the local high school drill team athletes who competed in their respective state tournaments this week. These young ladies worked hard to be at their best and we applaud their dedication and effort.
THUMBS UP: To Governor Cox and the federal government. As vaccine distribution is expected to ramp up, Utah is beginning to plan ahead for these increases in vaccine availability and is getting ahead of the eight ball. While the light at the end of the tunnel may have seemed far away, it is becoming increasingly more bright as we move ahead in this COVID-19 pandemic.