THUMBS UP: To Provo for a good approach to fireworks. Designating parks throughout the city where neighbors can gather to celebrate and shoot off fireworks and also have fire stations nearby allows for holiday fun in controlled settings and allows people to use their own common sense. Besides all that, it keeps the neighborhood streets clean from firework debris. It appears to be a win-win ... if residents follow the plan.
THUMBS UP: To Orem City for providing a way for small businesses effected by COVID-19 to find help. The small business loan program, available on a first-come, first-served basis, offers low to 0% interest loans. We encourage those businesses in Orem that may need a small boost to check with Kathie Lewis, Orem's economic development director.
THUMBS DOWN: To Utah County government for failing to be more proactive in the creation and implementation of a social media policy. Although county commissioners did finally adopt such a policy on Wednesday, social media isn't a mysterious new invention ... and text messaging even less so. As the previous presidential administration proved, social media is a common modern tool for interacting with constituents, and the lack of a policy addressing how it should properly be used by public officials could have potentially exposed the county to legal trouble — as was nearly the case with a lawsuit brought by a Provo resident — to say nothing of the possible public records lapses.
THUMBS UP: To Utah County officials for banning fireworks at all county parks for the next month. The restrictions, which the Utah County Commission approved on Wednesday, are necessary as the entire state faces extreme drought conditions and intense wildfire danger. Here's to hoping Utah County residents will be responsible as we head into July.
THUMBS UP: To Utah's Rep. John Curtis for launching the Conservative Climate Caucus, which will serve as a platform for conservative solutions to climate change and environmental issues. After years of hearing GOP lawmakers and pundits deny the existence of climate change, it is refreshing to see some Republicans addressing the issue head-on. Now let's see what policies they come up with.
THUMBS UP: To The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for reopening the Missionary Training Center in Provo, another step toward life beyond COVID-19 isolation. For more than a year, new missionaries have conducted training virtually from home, a process that won't entirely disappear, including for those who have yet to receive vaccinations. But the ability to safely gather together in-person should be celebrated wherever possible.