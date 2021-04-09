To all the Utah college volleyball teams who made it to their respective postseason tournaments. More than 20 athletes from Utah Valley are competing at the Division I and junior college levels, and we wish them all the best as they battle on the biggest stages in their sports.
If you listened to the Sunday afternoon General Conference talk by Dallin Oaks, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and your biggest takeaway was gleefully interpreting instances where he may have targeted a specific voter demographic with which you disagree — congratulations, allow me to make the following introduction: “Forest, meet trees.” In your rush to judgment — or pithy Twitter observation — those falling prey to this line of finger pointing clearly overlooked the entire point of the discourse. The man literally said, “We should never assert that a faithful Latter-day Saint cannot belong to a particular party or vote for a particular candidate.”
To the basketball players and wrestlers who earned the recognition of being named to the All-Valley teams. There were a lot of excellent performances during the winter seasons and each individual honored performed at a high level.
To those who don’t think there is a climate change issue around the world. From Italian grape orchards needing to have fire pots because of bitter cold to immigrants coming from Guatemala because their fields are barren where once stood orchards and vegetable gardens, it is catastrophic. From dead oceans to melting icebergs, we need to pay attention and do something. It truly is left up to the humans to show some humanity.
To retailers and other businesses who are keeping a mask mandate for a while. With new variants of COVID appearing, face masks will help keep things better while we get vaccinated. Now to get residents vaccinated.
To Springville Mayor Rick Child for thinking it was somehow a good idea to badger members of the city council in a live public meeting about whether or not they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19. Not only that, but to then call out a specific council member for continued cajoling seems particularly egregious. How’s “None of your freaking business!” for an answer? One would think there’s enough going on in Springville already for elected government officials to be worried about rather than individuals’ private health decisions.
To each business being able to choose what best fits the individual needs of its employees, customers and specific circumstances when determining whether to require masks and in what situations, rather than having politicians or other citizens dictate it for them. Masks may come in one-size-fit-all coverings, but mask mandates, not so much.
To those people leaving unauthorized material outside of county collection bins for Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry. We give a very slight pass to those who legitimately think they are leaving quality items that could be repurposed for a good cause — but there are very clear signs listing the only items that can be accepted at the bins. Still, there are others who are just looking for a way to get rid of their own junk without having to pay to take it to the dump. It’s the height of irony when people leave unusable items, despite what condition they may be in, which Tabitha’s Way then has to spend time and money to dispose of properly. That’s time and money that — I don’t know, just spitballing here — could be better spent feeding and clothing those in need.
To the Utah County Commission for hitting pause on the whole proposed move of the budget staff. In light of near-unanimous outcry against the seemingly rash decision, it was nice to see cooler heads prevailing, at least for the time being.
To reports that 16% of women in Utah withdrew from the workplace in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is among the findings from a recent study by the Utah Women and Leadership Project, which shines light on the way women have been disproportionately affected by things like school closures and furloughs. Hopefully these findings can help influence policy solutions and lead to greater gender equity.
To Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the Biden administration for making a trip to San Juan County to speak with the Utah delegation and Governor Spencer Cox. The pinball game that has been the borders of Bears Ear and the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument needs to come to an end with work between representatives from the state and the White House.
To National Beer Day, which was Wednesday. It is crucial to support local breweries in the state of Utah, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are some amazing brews to enjoy. The beer culture in Utah is expanding and there are truly some amazing and talented brewers doing amazing work in the Beehive State. Make sure to support local businesses!
To Paris Hilton and Utah County lawmakers Mike McKell and Brady Brammer for bringing attention and desperately needed change to Utah’s youth residential treatment centers. On Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox called the bill regulating the facilities one of the highlights of the legislative session, something he is absolutely right about. While there is undoubtedly still work to do to prevent child abuse in the “troubled-teen” industry, the efforts of McKell and Brammer are a massive first step.