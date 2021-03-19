THUMBS UP: To Utah's Rep. John Curtis for pushing back against constituents who believe, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate. When asked at a Provo town hall this week whether he believed Joe Biden is a legitimate president, Curtis quickly said "yes." While standing up to far-right disinformation probably won't win Curtis too many fans in Utah County, it is the right thing to do. Thank you, Rep. Curtis, for your leadership.
MASSIVE THUMBS DOWN: To reports that former NBA and BYU player Shawn Bradley was paralyzed two months ago after being struck by a vehicle while biking near his St. George home. This is heartbreaking news for all basketball and BYU fans, as well as all Utahns in general. As a lifelong Dallas Mavericks fan, where Bradley spent eight years of his career, this news is particularly upsetting. Best wishes to Bradley and his family.
THUMBS UP: To Orem city for taking a closer look at getting a new City Hall building. The current building is falling apart and is seismically unsafe and indeed will fall in a disaster of not too great a magnitude. And that is where the city's emergency command center is. I encourage the Orem City Council and city leaders to be relentless in their research to make sure Orem employees and residents are safe and sooner than later, have a new city home.
THUMBS DOWN: To our current hourly system of tracking time. We can put a rover on Mars, but we can't create a system that gives us more than 24 hours in day? Seems like such a minute alteration to make.
THUMBS UP: To all those who are helping with the distribution and inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccines. I encourage residents to be civic minded and health conscious by getting the vaccine. By doing that and wearing masks a bit longer, Utah County will be ready for a bright and beautiful summer filled with city celebrations, opened swimming pools and playtime at the parks. Do it for the children (and the teenagers and adults).
THUMBS UP: To the BYU men's and women's basketball teams and to the UVU women's basketball team for making it to their respective NCAA tournaments. It's an amazing accomplishment, no matter what happens. These athletes have been through a lot and now get to reap some of the rewards at the highest level.
THUMBS DOWN: How am I supposed to tune in to all the exciting action of the NCAA Tournament while working from home -- especially when the big screen is in an entirely different room? At least when we were all working in the office, you could sneak watch games on the newsroom television while pretending to work. And there's nothing like the adrenalized office environment when a bracket-busting game goes down to the wire and people from all departments gather around the TV cheering like fools when some random team nobody has ever watched before pulls off a big upset.
THUMBS UP: To all the high school spring sport teams that are competing now. They sacrificed so much last year and now should be able to savor every moment on the field or diamond or track. Hopefully we won't have to go through a shutdown like that for at least another 100 years.
THUMBS UP: To everyone who is getting their vaccinations! With the news that all adults in Utah will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, that light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter. Utah has made tremendous progress and is set to become one of the first states in America to offer the vaccine to adults of all age ranges.
THUMBS UP: To living in a country that still -- last time I checked -- gives everyone the freedom to make personal health decisions. Can't wait to get the vaccine? Fantastic! Get that appointment and get your shot. If the jury is still out for you and you want to wait a little longer? That's your choice too. What a country!
THUMBS UP: To March Madness. Last year the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year sports fans get a taste of what was missed. With the first round starting on Friday and Saturday, I’m sure that those who work from home will have plenty of games to watch while procrastinating. The tournament brings some amazing games, thrilling upsets, and all-around fun for sports fans everywhere. Hopefully, BYU will be able to pull out a win, or more, for all of the Cougar fans in Utah County.
THUMBS UP: To now ex-Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge. It seems to me that Ainge served the people of Utah County pretty well during his days in office. Good luck to him in his new venture working in Gov. Spencer Cox's administration (pending approval).
THUMBS DOWN: I am not a fan of seeing elected politicians run for higher office or just quit in general during their first terms (or for that matter, subsequent ones). Campaigns are run on the good-faith principle that you are going to fulfill your term, not bag out partway through. For heaven's sake -- fill out your term and then look to do something different if you so desire.