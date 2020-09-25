THUMBS UP: To County Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie for having the tenacity to bring Utah County into check on COVID-19 with a face mask mandate. While the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Commissioner Bill Lee are not in favor of this action because of enforcement concerns, we believe it is still a sign to the residents that Utah County legislators take it seriously and are seeking a robust engagement from the residents to move this county not just back into yellow but to green.
THUMBS DOWN: To Provo High for trying to circumvent the orange restrictions and hoping to move its homecoming game to Spanish Fork. The ill-fated attempt to bring fans to Spanish Fork still leaves us to believe there are those who don’t think COVID-19 or the roll-back to orange phase is a big deal. We are bewildered as to how Provo High thought this was a good idea.
THUMBS UP: To the Orem Justice Court for being named the No. 1 Justice Court in Utah. We congratulate Judge Reed Parkin and his staff for a job well done and a great way to celebrate their 10th anniversary as Orem’s court.
THUMBS DOWN: It appears the chickens have finally come home to roost for college students in Utah County. The inability to heed well-intended advice from medical professionals has had disastrous outcomes in the area and individuals who clearly thought they were too young and healthy to be affected by COVID-19 will see businesses, and possibly their school year, affected as a result of their provable inability to function as adults. Lesson one of adulting: The rules aren’t there to ruin your cool parties. Most of the time, it’s there because those with more experience than you can see you don’t have adequate decision-making capacity to do it yourself.
THUMBS UP: The weather is beginning to cool during the overnight hours. It feels wonderful. Take advantage of the beautiful colors, the crisp weather and the change in foods and flavors. Fall is the most beautiful time of year and it’s the perfect opportunity to take some enjoyment outdoors before winter takes over northern Utah.
THUMBS DOWN: While I applaud the Utah County Commission for proactively acting on the state’s roll-back of Provo and Orem to the orange restriction by issuing a countywide mask mandate, I’m not a big fan of how it was handled. Releasing the order at 9:30 p.m. on a Tuesday and then canceling Wednesday’s regularly scheduled public County Commission meeting is simply not good optics in the realm of public service. Commissioner Tanner Ainge all but admitted the meeting was canceled to avoid expected public blowback (masks notwithstanding).
THUMBS UP: I know Provo High is taking it on the chin in the public arena regarding the attempt to move its homecoming football game to Spanish Fork, where socially distanced, mask-wearing fans could attend. But give me out-of-the-box thinkers over face-value accepters any day of the week. High school students will eventually encounter a world full of sideline spectators telling them how they’ll never be able to do this or figure out that, and it’s nice to see an example of attempting an honest-to-goodness work-around — that was completely within the new guidelines provided by the state — rather than simply taking a knee on third and long or punting prematurely.
THUMBS DOWN: To BYU fans who got upset about the university following state guidelines and not allowing fans at Saturday’s football game. They get to watch their team play right now, unlike anyone else in the state. This year we have to be more flexible and less judgmental, if at all possible.
THUMBS UP: To Utah County Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie and the Utah County Health Department for doing what should have been done months ago and implementing a countywide mask mandate. In the face of very loud opposition to mask requirements from Utah County residents, including at public meetings and rallies and on social media, these officials did the right thing. It’s too bad that it took a great deal of pressure from Gov. Gary Herbert for them to do so.
THUMBS DOWN: To Commissioner Bill Lee for doubling down on his opposition to a countywide mask mandate, even as state officials and health experts say it is the right move. For weeks now, Utah County has been the main driver of COVID-19 case growth in Utah. According to Angela Dunn of the Utah Department of Health, the rate of case growth in Utah County is 5.4 times greater than the rest of the state. In some areas of Provo and Orem, you are between three and six times more likely to test positive. If these numbers don’t convince Lee that a mask mandate is necessary, it doesn’t appear anything will.
THUMBS UP: To Marty Hoge, father of BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge, for publicly sharing what the Hoge family is going through with Tristen dealing with COVID-19 complications and urging everyone to take this seriously. Stories like theirs hopefully will make more people realize just how real and dangerous this virus can be.
THUMBS DOWN: To the bogeyman. Instead of hiding around every corner as many believe, why doesn’t he just stand out in the open in the middle of the room for once?
THUMBS UP: To the Utah Sustainable Business Coalition. The coalition is making a push to bring more sustainability to the state and is helping to educate businesses on how they can move toward sustainability. With massive population numbers flooding the state as a whole and bigger population numbers projected going forward, this move is huge for the future generations of Utahns. Through prioritizing better business practices to help the environment, organizations are banding together to ensure that the beauty of the Beehive State will be saved for others to enjoy going forward.
THUMBS UP: To Utah County for making a mask mandate for the county as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the area. Whatever your opinion may be on masks, the community as a whole should band together for the betterment of all that live in Utah County. While COVID-19 may not impact younger adults, where the county is seeing the biggest spike in cases to the extent it is impacting others, younger adults need to think about those they may come in contact with everyday, or even their families they could be endangering. Think bigger picture, as in the health and betterment of the community as a whole.
THUMBS DOWN: Utah County has been pushed back from yellow to orange after significant spikes in COVID-19 cases. The spike isn’t surprising when you take into consideration the unfortunately short-sighted decisions of the county’s students, residents and leadership. Wearing a mask never should have been a political statement. Wearing a mask is a simple way to show others you care about them and their families. It should be more commendable to want to be a compassionate “sheep” than a selfish baboon.
THUMBS UP: Utah businesses are opting toward practices that are more environmentally sustainable. It is a good feeling when you can look around and see economic leaders actively deciding to make a difference in their communities. Bravo to the likes of Nu Skin, Qualtrics, Adobe, Young Living, Kodiak Cakes, Larry H. Miller companies and Provo City for taking a step in the right direction.
THUMBS DOWN: As the U.S. Senate appears ready to move ahead with the process to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I’d like to remind senators — particularly Utah’s Mitt Romney — that actions speak louder than words. There’s really no point to litigate the unabashed hypocrisy of Republicans’ words now compared with four years ago (before Romney entered office), but I’d like the Senate to hold off on confirming Trump’s currently unannounced nominee until after the election. While delaying confirmation will have the benefit of allowing embattled senators time to stay on the campaign trail, the biggest reason to delay is to provide some sort of lever to help ensure a peaceful transition of power next January. The words of senators like Romney and Mitch McConnell have underscored the need of a peaceful transition, but delaying a Supreme Court confirmation vote will potentially delay rewarding a president for his undemocratic behavior ahead of the election. If the election proceeds normally, there’s nothing to prevent Republicans from confirming the nominee during the lame-duck session, but the Senate’s options are open if something goes astray.