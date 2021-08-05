THUMBS UP: To all the school teachers who are again preparing for a COVID-19 driven beginning of school. Teachers are part of the front line and must receive the protection they need, and in turn must do everything they can to protect their students. That is why they are vaccinated and will wear masks so their students will know these educators are there every day, staying healthy and ready to teach. We commend all of you for your service to our children. We wish you strength, courage and good health as you begin another school year.
THUMBS DOWN: To Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner for using her elected platform to solicit anti-mask comments from residents and therefore artificially inflate the number of emails public officials in Utah County receive in opposition to masks. Elected officials should listen to the concerns of constituents, not use them to rally residents on the other side of the issue.
THUMBS UP: To the Provo Municipal Council, which voted unanimously Tuesday to have the administration develop a direct marketing program to help under-informed populations on the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. More now than ever, with the delta variant running amok, it is important to protect individuals from getting the more severe cases. The Latino community particularly needs people they can trust to help educate them and clear up misinformation about the vaccine in a way they can hear it. We applaud the council for recognizing the importance of getting the word out.
THUMBS DOWN: To Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline for proposing Utah schools ban discussions of concepts like equity, anti-racism and intersectionality, along with more than a hundred other concepts that Cline outlined in an amendment to the school board's rule on educational equity. Cline's amendment shows what was already apparent: that frenzied parents and right-wing pundits are using critical race theory as an umbrella term for any and all concepts related to social justice.
THUMBS UP: To Mother Nature for the rain we have received. While she has appeared a big cranky in her delivery of the H2O in our southern cities particularly, we are still grateful for the water. This by no means indicates we are out of the severe drought; we could use more rain. However, a brief thumbs down to the 5-inch slugs creeping across sidewalks in certain neighborhoods. They are unappealing and no fun to step around. Where do they hide?
THUMBS UP: To bipartisanship! Like chivalry, rumors of its demise have been greatly exaggerated. Say what you will about the national infrastructure plan being debated in Congress, but it's nice to see those in red ties and blue ties stand side by side and work together on legislation. As Utah's own Sen. Mitt Romney has often remarked, a bill drafted entirely by Democrats may have been much less appealing to the broader American populace than the version being considered now.
THUMBS UP: To the promise of Friday Night Lights in the not-too-distant future. High school football season is gearing up for a brand-new season sure to thrill many a bleacher-bound spectator. We can't wait.