THUMBS UP: To Congressman John Curtis who asked colleagues Wednesday to get back to business. In part he said, “I am frustrated that disagreements within the Republican Conference have dominated conversations at a time when we should be focusing on the border crisis, rising inflation, Hamas’ attacks on Israel, and other issues impacting Americans today.” We agree. There are too many important things being neglected because of divisiveness. It’s past time for leaders to grow up and quit throwing mud and playing mean in the sandbox.
THUMBS DOWN: To online commenters who create multiple accounts under different names so they can appear to multiply the echo chamber of their opinions — or deliver unwarranted flags to hide posts of others for nothing more than mere disagreement with their opposing viewpoint. You would think that one account, expressing your opinion with all the wit and wisdom one can muster, would suffice.
THUMBS UP: To Orem City employees who are a part of the city’s i-Teams innovation group. They continue to find ways to streamline and cut expenses and innovate in-house so that city government and offices can run with best practices and be fiscally responsible. Congratulations to Pete Wolfley and his team of innovators.
THUMBS DOWN: To the shout-down method of communication — especially in public meetings. Whatever happened to the idea of resolving differences through thoughtful and respectful communication? When did people get the idea that public meetings were to be treated like Twitter or Facebook threads or even another round of Festivus — somehow incomplete without the airing of grievances?
THUMBS UP: To all the work that high school athletes have put in this spring to prepare for their respective state tournaments. It’s going to be a wild couple of weeks as we see how everything plays out and we look forward to being along for the ride.
THUMBS DOWN: To the parents who continue to attend school board meetings to protest masks. You did it! You won! Gov. Cox backtracked on his mask mandate, but I hope you feel good about following school district staff and board members to their cars while yelling at them, I hope you feel great about bringing divisiveness into the community, and I hope you feel great about yelling at school boards that were following a statewide mandate. This whole fiasco has really left a sour taste in some people’s mouths. You don’t think everyone wants to return to school without masks? Because I can guarantee you everyone is ready to have a mask burning party as soon as possible. Want bothers me is the lack of logical thinking. People have lost their minds recently, and I can only hope that it will change moving forward.
THUMBS UP: To UVU freshman Victoria Estrada for being the first Wolverine women’s golfer to make it to the NCAA Regionals. It was a big step for the program. BYU junior Allysha Mae Mateo also deserves to be recognized for getting to regionals as well.
THUMBS DOWN: To Rep. John Curtis for voting to oust Liz Cheney from House Republican leadership, and an extra thumbs down for his attempt to spin the transparent effort to purge Republicans like Cheney who are critical of Donald Trump. In a press release, Curtis said the “vote to remove Liz Cheney from her leadership position was not an attempt to silence her from speaking the truth about the election,” but rather “about removing someone who Republicans broadly believe has been an inefficient leader and has distracted the party from moving forward and uniting Americans.” Sure, representative. Sure.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Utah County Commission for kicking its budget amendments discussion down the road because Commissioner Tom Sakievich needed more time to get “information solidified” for his proposal. Perhaps the information would be more solid if Sakievich listened to and heeded the advice of Utah County budget staff. Instead, he and Commissioner Bill Lee continue to insist on fitting star-shaped blocks into square-shaped holes by forcing tax cuts and budget reductions that’ll hurt the county in the long term.
THUMBS UP: To Rep. John Curtis for voting his conscience when it comes to removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House GOP. I’m sure he agonized over his decision and it couldn’t have been easy to vote down a member of his own party based on her actions. Thankfully, Sen. Mitt Romney’s supporters have already done the heavy lifting in this regard by trumpeting the ideal that a politician shouldn’t be criticized when invoking the “voting my conscience” card.
THUMBS DOWN: To Gov. Spencer Cox. His announcement on Wednesday with regards to the state opting out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits went without a reason really. Yes, he stated that employers are competing with the federal government to get employees, but that brings up a much bigger question. Why are the jobs competing with government assistance? It’s because the wages being offered to many are flat-out atrocious. If unemployed people in the state were getting paid a decent wage, maybe they would not be on unemployment still. Also, there are only about 26,000 people in unemployment currently. The program was not hurting the state at all from a monetary standpoint, so why end a federally funded program? It’s not that I disagree with the end of pandemic benefits, because I think we should be moving along and away from COVID-19, I just don’t necessarily understand the reasoning behind it.