THUMBS DOWN: To all the pundits and fans who fell for the University of Washington's PR ploy regarding the Huskies' offering to play BYU football this weekend. Let me get this straight: The PAC-12 will allow its teams to play a non-conference game as long as it's a home game with PAC-12 refs, the other schools follow the league's stringent COVID-19 testing protocols, it's played under the PAC-12 Network TV deal AND the game can be canceled as late as Thursday if another league team becomes available to take the slot? This from the league that has literally handled the COVID-19 pandemic worse than any other, with some teams looking at a four-game season? Pretentious much? (How many questions can I string together in a row?) I'm pretty sure if someone would have yanked off QB Zach Wilson's "Any team, any time, any place" headband the flip side would have stipulated: "Serious offers only."
THUMBS UP: To all of the non-profit organizations, food banks and their volunteers this holiday season. The need is great and everyone can do their part to bring joy and happiness to those less fortunate. If you would like to help but don't know how, visit JustServe.com or the unitedaywayuc.org. Make the end of 2020 as happy as when it started last January. It will help all that has happened in between.
THUMBS DOWN: As families gather around their dinner tables to celebrate Thanksgiving, hundreds of thousands of Americans are at risk of being infected with COVID-19. We, as a nation, had plenty of time to squash this pandemic before the holiday season, by wearing masks, social distancing and being all-around good neighbors. Instead, many people are staying away from their friends and family during this important time of year to minimize exposure or are ignoring all warnings and traveling to their homes where dozens of people will inevitably test positive in the weeks that follow. It's incredibly disheartening to know that people are unable to think critically about the situation and do what is best for the greater good. Going home for the holidays is selfish and dangerous; this pandemic was not planned; wearing masks is not about compliance -- and even if it was, you had a driver's license car registration. Get over yourselves.
THUMBS UP: To reporters at a recent press conference for turning to VP-elect Kamala Harris to clear up an incoherent answer by President-elect Joe Biden. It's quite rare that reporters will get an answer from the president, then immediately ask him to step aside so his running mate can explain things up for them. Just goes to show, you can't pull one over on the Washington Press Corp.
THUMBS DOWN: To green bean casserole, undoubtedly the worst side dish of all time. Every year the green bean casserole is never fully eaten and there is a reason behind that! I call for all grandmas out there to stop the madness. When I look at dishes like mac 'n' cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more, I get this tingly feeling in my stomach. Now it may be myself preparing for a food coma, but when I look at the green bean casserole, I just automatically think of bad things.
THUMBS UP: To Thanksgiving. While the holiday may not have looked the same this year as families adjust during the pandemic, the motto and theme stayed the same. It was a time to reflect and be thankful for your loved ones and friends, a time to indulge in great food and a time to be close to those you love. This Thanksgiving my family shifted to an outdoor meal to help ensure the safety of my elderly grandparents. While I was unable to be with them, FaceTime filled that void and I was able celebrate with my close family and friends virtually.
THUMBS DOWN: For the past decade or so, I have had to sit calmly through Thanksgiving dinner with extended family members that just happen to be Ute fans. It's not the green bean casserole that gets regurgitated -- it's that year's rivalry football game. But, finally, here in 2020, BYU sits undefeated, with a No. 8 national rating, and one of the key storylines in all of college football while Utah's season has been pretty much a dumpster fire of canceled games, stops and starts, with an extremely disappointing performance in the one single game the Utes have played this season. Of course, no, this year we're not getting together with extended family. Thanks for nothing, COVID!
THUMBS UP: As we move into one of the toughest times of the year for people experiencing mental illness, there are several resources available for people in crisis. Utah County officials are doubling their efforts to make sure no resident is left behind during a holiday season plagued by disease, economic hardships and civil unrest. If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal ideation, overwhelming depression or anxiety, or other mental health-related hardships, please know you are not alone. More information is available at https://dsamh.utah.gov.
THUMBS DOWN: I received a hasty invitation to Thanksgiving dinner this week from a snobby acquaintance. Well, kind of. The invite required me to incur all travel expenses, provide all the food according to their rigid menu expectations, and let their taste testers sample and approve everything first -- but warned they might rescind my invitation within 48 hours if one of their preferred guests suddenly became available instead. I diagrammed exactly how they could stuff their turkey and sent that invite right back to the PAC-12.
THUMBS UP: To a Lehi prosecutor filing charges against a Utah County 19-year-old for allegedly throwing an indoor Halloween party in Lehi. Video of the party shows hundreds of young adults packed in tightly, laughing and dancing as if they weren't in the middle of a global health crisis. Hopefully these charges will discourage such parties from taking place in the future.
THUMBS DOWN: To daily COVID-19 deaths reaching a new high on Wednesday as 26 new deaths were reported, just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. Utah will almost certainly see a surge in cases after the holiday weekend, and cases are already surging. It's too bad Gov. Gary Herbert already made it clear that there isn't a contingency plan in place if that surge happens.