To people in Utah County that are shaming those wearing face masks and making it about politics and not about health and safety. Face masks and those who wear them are not just Democrat or Republican. It is a shame that a state that prides itself on tolerance and wraps its arms around the “love thy neighbor” values continues to have this kind of offensive public shaming.
To the Utah County Commission for holding $111 million in CARES Act funding meant to help cities and towns in their jurisdiction dealing with COVID-19 issues. While the rules seem to be fluid and changing sometimes daily, it should not take over a month to decide when to release the funds. Utah County is the only county in the state continuing to hold funding. Let’s hope that mayors throughout Utah County can sway the three commissioners to take another look at how they are handling the situation before it’s too late for some business and government programs to economically rebound.
To just about anyone who uses the phrase, “Well, I live in a free country, so ______.” There are very few instances where that phrase is used to actually justify a constitutionally guaranteed citizen right. In most instances, it’s used by people trying to justify their reason for doing something incredibly stupid. Brave women and men did not sacrifice their lives for this country’s freedom so that you could walk into Costco and use that phrase to fight with a polite employee asking you to follow the business’s policy of wearing a mask.
To 103.5 The Arrow for its fun “A to Z” song format that was so expansive it could not be contained to just the Memorial Day Weekend. The classic rock station organized every single song in its vast archive into alphabetical order and then played the songs, well, from “A to Z.” The format kicked off just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, then rolled through the entire Memorial Day Weekend and didn’t come to a conclusion until about 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. As we drove to various baseball games and activities over the weekend, our family all had fun following the alphabetical progression, and guessing what letter would be featured whenever we turned on the car. Does it make me a bad person if yours truly might have won a bet initially — before the others knew the format — by wagering that I could accurately predict what letter the next song would start with? (Additionally, it was interesting hearing a lot of songs that don’t regularly get played on the station anymore, although, I could go the remainder of my days without ever hearing “Car Wash” again.) For the curious rockers out there, the alphabet loop began with “Abacab” by Genesis and ended six days later with “Ziggy Stardust” by David Bowie.
To all the efforts to give local high school athletes a chance to play at least once more. It hasn’t been easy to make it possible but it’s been great to see. Hopefully everyone follows the safety rules.
To how Utah County is handling the $111 million it received in CARES Act funding, which the Utah County Commission said it would give to cities on a reimbursement basis as opposed to through direct disbursement. The mayors of 17 cities in the county wrote a letter to the commission on Tuesday criticizing the approach and urging the commissioners to give cities the money directly. Regardless of which distribution method would work best for the county, it is upsetting that mayors throughout the county feel like they aren’t being included in the conversation.
To the Keystone Cops parody currently being performed on public stages at the Utah County Health Department, the Utah County Commission and the Utah County Attorney’s office. (To enhance your experience while reading this thumb, you might consider playing a YouTube clip of “Yakety Sax,” otherwise known as the theme song for “The Benny Hill Show,” as background music.) Utah County Attorney David Leavitt held a press conference on Tuesday to say information contained in a public letter by the Utah County Commission several weeks ago blasting two county businesses accused of thumbing their nose at COVID-19 guidelines and requiring employees to work while sick was, basically, fake news. As to the origin of the inaccurate information, Leavitt fingered, and referred all further questions to, the Utah County Health Department. Later Tuesday, Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee decried the initial bad information the commission had received, then he referred further questions to the health department and Leavitt. On Thursday, after promising to make a statement each of the previous two days, the health department said it no longer planned to comment, and referred all further questions to Leavitt. Yes, for those following at home, the three entities each refused comment on the bad info origin and, in turn, directed questions to each other. Local government at its finest.
To the fireworks display across the Valley on Thursday night in honor of the Class of 2020. These seniors went through a lot and deserved to enjoy that finale.
To all of the Utah County high school graduates who celebrated the end of their high school journey this week, including my sister, Sophie Richards, who graduated from Lone Peak High School and will attend Utah Valley University this fall.These graduates deserve a special shoutout for staying optimistic, even when their big day was overshadowed by a pandemic. Congrats, Sophie, we are all so proud of you.
To Orem City Council announcing its intent to purchase the Hillcrest Elementary School property, and to Councilman Terry Peterson for urging the city to consider the land for use as a park. There is already a little city park adjacent to the school property, but it’s much smaller than most city parks in the area, and an expansion would greatly benefit the surrounding neighborhoods. There is no other public park property in that area of Orem for families and individuals to gather. I am also quite certain the surrounding neighborhoods would not appreciate the school property being rezoned and bought by a commercial company.
To people in Utah County that are shaming those not wearing face masks and making it about politics and not about personal health choices. The decision to wear or not to wear face masks is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is a shame that a state that prides itself on tolerance and wraps its arms around “love thy neighbor” values continues to have this kind of offensive public shaming.