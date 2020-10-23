THUMBS UP: To Brigham Young University student Stephen Clawson for following his dreams and his heart. Congratulations on your exhibit.
THUMBS UP: To the BYU football team for successfully overcoming the largest deficit to get a win in the Kalani Sitake era. The 12-point comeback at Houston was a great combination of determination, big-time performance and in-game adjustments. This team is fun to watch.
THUMBS DOWN: To the continual stream of back-and-forth attack ads between Utah’s 4th Congressional District candidates Ben McAdams and Burgess Owens filling up my TV screen every night. Can we please get back to typical late-night commercials that are much less personal — like those dealing with cramps, excess gas and erectile dysfunction?
THUMBS UP: To all of the area high school cross country athletes who ran in their respective state races this year. 2020 has been an adventure for all of us and these runners deserved to have their chance to compete for individual and team successes.
THUMBS UP: To the start of what is shaping up as a tremendous World Series. Looking at the ratings, not many people are turning into the Dodgers-Rays pairing — and with it being a pandemic-ravaged season coming in the middle of historically contentious election cycle, who can blame most of the nation from being otherwise distracted by men playing a boys game. However, this Fall Classic could indeed become the real October surprise.
THUMBS DOWN: To the significant amount of unclear or purposefully deceitful information making the rounds in Utah County. While municipal and county leadership have opted to rescind their decisions to issue mask mandates, this does not mean Utah County residents do not need to be wearing masks, washing their hands and maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet. A state-issued public health order is still in effect, and Utah County remains a high transmission area. Elected officials — namely Bill Lee — using their reach to purposefully leave out crucial information is harmful to their constituents. Be transparent and upfront. In their goal to minimize confusion, regional leaders have possibly made that confusion all the more severe.
THUMBS UP: To BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe and the entire Cougar football team. As other conferences played followed the leader, sitting back and positing to delay their seasons until the beginning months of 2021, let’s salute the trailblazers who evaluated problems in advance, put safety protocols into play and carried forward in the face of unprecedented adversity. So as several of the remaining leagues prepare to jump into the fray with conference-only competition, let’s not lose sight of the fact that for the most of two months, BYU has been the only team in the West playing football.
THUMBS UP: To Thursday’s final presidential debate showcasing civility, minimal interruptions, a thoughtful and passionate debate about the issues, and unbiased moderation. Also, seeing as this is being written prior to the debate — thumbs up to pipe dreams as well.
THUMBS UP: To Provo City for choosing to end the mask mandate in order to be in line with county and state COVID-19 mandates. Being unified is a good.
THUMBS UP: To all those who stand outside all day in complete personal protective equipment and have to look up hundreds of nostrils collecting samples for COVID-19 tests. Thank you!
THUMBS DOWN: To mixed messages sent by Senate Democrats. On the one hand, it’s been shouted from hallowed government chambers to the campaign trail to the debate stage that EVERY VOTE COUNTS — whether it be in person, or by mail-in or absentee balloting. So how is it then that on Thursday, not one single Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee showed up to vote on the advancement of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett? Cynics might opine that the boycotting Senators brought as much common sense to the vote as they did to the confirmation hearings themselves. But when it comes to messaging, the overriding one just may be, if things don’t go your way, either try to change the rules, whine about it or just plain don’t bother showing up — even though it is your responsibility to do so.
THUMBS UP: To construction crews for finally finishing the intersection of 500 West and 100 North in Provo. The less one has to travel down a congested Center Street to get to and from I-15 the better.
THUMBS UP: To the Provo Municipal Council for avidly discussing what the media would think of its decision to repeal the mask mandate. During their work session, a headline was brought to their attention with regards to Utah County repealing its mask mandate, and they were adamant about making sure the right message was sent to the public. I understand where they are coming from, but if other outlets were actually tuning into the meeting, then they would have understood that the city wants to align with the state guidelines, right?
THUMBS DOWN: To Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee for tweeting about the county mask mandate being rescinded without crucially noting that there is still a mask mandate in Utah County. The tweet was shared more than a hundred times, and chances are some of the people who saw that tweet walked away thinking there is no longer a mandate in the county. As we all do our best to understand the new COVID-19 Transmission Index guidelines, the last thing we need is public officials sharing misleading information.
THUMBS UP: Utah Valley University continues to offer engaging, intriguing and intellectual opportunities for students with guest speakers, conferences and events like Ethics Week. It is great to see a university offering various perspectives and viewpoints so that students can analyze them and form their own beliefs or opinions.
THUMBS UP: To UTA for planning a transit spine through Utah County. Specifically, UTA is planning a 25-mile bus rapid transit route that will run from Lehi to Provo with over 30 stations. Investments like this in public transit are essential when we are trying to improve air quality and as we prepare for rapid population growth along the Wasatch Front.