To BYU, Coastal Carolina, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN for finding a way to make Saturday’s football matchup between the Cougars and the Chanticleers happen on such short notice. Everyone had to be willing to work together and (unlike other recent examples) appeared determined to make it happen. It’s a great opportunity for both teams.
To the continuing argument of fraud in November’s Presidential Election. When the president-appointed U.S. Attorney General on the errand of that president has determined any fraud that may have been committed would not garner enough votes to change the outcome; when the president-appointed cyber security over elections director, after deep scrutiny, can say this was the safest election, without fraud, in modern U.S. history; and many others in leadership and judicial roles find no high levels of wrongdoing; then it is now time to move on, be presidential, enjoy Christmas, show you care for all of your constituents, get the vaccines out you have pushed so hard to get and realize the mandate on your presidency has been given.
To the BYU men’s basketball team for how it bounced back after a brutal performance in a blowout loss to USC. The Cougars came back 24 hours later and defeated a pretty good St. Johns team by staying focused and continuing to make the plays they know they are capable of making.
To Provo leaders who are standing up and speaking up for keeping Bridal Veil Falls open to the public for recreating and enjoying the pristine views, saving it as a place of peace and refuge for many who find the falls and surrounding water as a form of therapy and soul cleansing. This national tourist attraction and gateway to Sundance Ski Resort, Aspen Grove, Heber City and Park City should be cared for, not for private use but for public enjoyment.
To Commissioner Bill Lee for privately discussing the possibility of building a tram and drug treatment center at Bridal Veil Falls. When news broke that such discussions had been taking place, elected officials and residents alike voiced outrage. It didn’t take long for Lee to come out and say that he supports protecting Bridal Veil Falls for public use. Hopefully his vote on the conservation easement that the commission will discuss during a Dec. 9 public hearing reflects that.
To Commissioner Nathan Ivie for, at the last minute, calling on the commission to consider a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls. The move by Ivie, who will be replaced by Tom Sakievich in January, demonstrates his commitment to doing what is right for the county. This is further demonstrated by Ivie’s unpopular 2019 vote to increase the county portion of property taxes, as well as his support for changing the county’s outdated form of government. It’s a shame that we will lose him in 2021.
To trolls on Twitter who don’t seem to understand the difference between BYU moving heaven and earth to get the football team and its equipment to South Carolina with 2-3 days notice and the Cougars turning down a chance to be third choice on the University of Washington’s dance card last week. Hint: One offer was genuine and the other was a sham. Stop comparing the two.
The holidays are always the perfect time to give back. With so many people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession, there is no shortage of people in need this holiday season. While traditional volunteer options aren’t readily available due to the second surge, there is still plenty to be done. From large corporations to smaller businesses, everyone is getting involved, and it is amazing to see how close the Utah County community is despite all of the political divides.
Bridal Veil Falls could potentially be on the chopping block, and county commissioners have been talking to developers, privately, behind the scenes. As an elected official, Bill Lee should be aware of the parameters he may work within and should check the ethics of his actions. Cities are stepping up to protect this beautiful parcel of land when some county commissioners, including commissioner-elect Tom Sakievich, couldn’t be bothered.
To BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe. If this year has done anything, I hope it will show Cougar fans what a tremendous — not to mention tireless and thankless — job Holmoe typically does year in and year out. That he totally revamped BYU’s football schedule, following all the Power 5 opponents canceling contracted games before the season could even get under way and still pull a complete rabbit out of his hat on a couple days’ notice with Saturday’s road matchup against undefeated and nationally ranked Coastal Carolina is nothing short of a miracle. Holmoe, proud alumnus of Monte Vista Elementary School in California, has certainly outdone himself this season.
To the latest in the ever-growing line of public officials being caught with their pants down when it comes to not following their own mandates in regards to traveling, social distancing and isolating during surges in the pandemic. This week’s winner: Mayor Steve Adler (D) of Austin, Texas. Adler posted a Facebook video earlier in November, encouraging residents to avoid all non-essential travel, stay away from others as much as possible and follow all the suggested pandemic panaceas that we are all aware of. The only problem? Adler recorded the message from a timeshare in Mexico. He had flown there on a private jet with a group of eight. You just can’t make this stuff up.